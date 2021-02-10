City Wide Expands in North Carolina with New Office in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, has opened its fourth location in North Carolina. The new office, located in Wilmington, serves the coastal region of the state, including New Bern, Kinston, Lumberton, Jacksonville, and the greater Wilmington area.

Local building owners and property management companies throughout the coast of North Carolina now have access to a single-source solution for all of their facility management needs. Jamie and Laurie Brooks, co-owners, and Sam Ross, general manager, opened the doors to City Wide Facility Solutions at 100 B Old Eastwood Road, Ste 31, Wilmington, NC 28403. This is the third location for the trio who also have offices in Durham and Greensboro.

"The growth we have experienced year after year continues to show us there is a clear need for City Wide Facility Solutions throughout the state," said Jamie Brooks. "By introducing ourselves to the coastal market, we now have the ability to provide solutions to our clients' problems quicker and manage their facility needs to an even greater degree."

After opening their second location in Greensboro in January 2020, the team continued to experience significant growth in its client base, especially as the demand for cleaning and disinfecting services rose due to COVID-19. The expansion to Wilmington will allow them to better serve the entire state of North Carolina. Ross joined City Wide Facility Solutions in 2019 as the general manger after spending many years in facility management, while Brooks, a veteran US Navy helicopter pilot, had several years of experience as an executive in retail management before opening his City Wide Facility Solutions location in Durham in 2012.

Playing an instrumental role in boosting local economies, City Wide Facility Solutions puts business back into the community by partnering with smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services, while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a reputable national company. City Wide Facility Solutions was also recently named by Entrepreneur as a business poised to thrive in 2021.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions and the services it offers, please visit www.GoCityWide.com/Wilmington or email [email protected].

SOURCE City Wide Facility Solutions