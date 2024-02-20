Tampa Bay Entrepreneurs Awarded Franchisee of the Year by International Franchise Association

John Duffy and Steve Howerton build $35M business while giving back to local community

LENEXA, Kan., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Franchise Association (IFA) named John Duffy and Steve Howerton, owners of City Wide Facility Solutions in Tampa Bay and Miami, as a Franchisee of the Year. Duffy and Howerton were honored at the 64th IFA Annual Convention in Phoenix, Ariz., for being an outstanding franchise establishment owner-operator.

John Duffy and Steve Howerton, City Wide Facility Solutions - Tampa Bay

"We could not be happier for John and Steve for being recognized with this prestigious award and are incredibly proud of everything they have accomplished with City Wide," said Jeff Oddo, CEO of City Wide. "John and Steve exemplify what business ownership and leadership should look like. Their dedication to growing their business, foster a positive culture, and spreading a positive ripple in their local community is the blueprint of successful entrepreneurship."

John and Steve opened their City Wide location in 2010 and have grown their business to more than $30 million in sales. As the largest management company in the facilities maintenance industry, City Wide partners with independent contractors, allowing local small businesses to share in the growth of City Wide. In 2018, Duffy and Howerton expanded their business and opened a second location in Miami.

Key to the duo's success has been the relationships they've built within their community, and giving spreading a positive ripple by giving back. At City Wide's annual convention, which was hosted in Tampa Bay, Duffy and Howerton raised nearly $650,000 for Tampa-based nonprofit Learning Independence for Tomorrow (LiFT).

"Franchisees of the Year exemplify what franchising is all about – providing opportunity, serving others, and fulfilling the American Dream," said Matthew Haller, President and CEO of the International Franchise Association. "We are proud to recognize John and Steve with the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and I have no doubt their work is changing lives and making a lasting community impact."

