Tampa Bay Entrepreneurs Awarded Franchisee of the Year by International Franchise Association

John Duffy and Steve Howerton build $35M business while giving back to local community

LENEXA, Kan., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Franchise Association (IFA) named John Duffy and Steve Howerton, owners of City Wide Facility Solutions in Tampa Bay and Miami, as a Franchisee of the Year. Duffy and Howerton were honored at the 64th IFA Annual Convention in Phoenix, Ariz., for being an outstanding franchise establishment owner-operator.

"We could not be happier for John and Steve for being recognized with this prestigious award and are incredibly proud of everything they have accomplished with City Wide," said Jeff Oddo, CEO of City Wide. "John and Steve exemplify what business ownership and leadership should look like. Their dedication to growing their business, foster a positive culture, and spreading a positive ripple in their local community is the blueprint of successful entrepreneurship."

John and Steve opened their City Wide location in 2010 and have grown their business to more than $30 million in sales. As the largest management company in the facilities maintenance industry, City Wide partners with independent contractors, allowing local small businesses to share in the growth of City Wide. In 2018, Duffy and Howerton expanded their business and opened a second location in Miami.

Key to the duo's success has been the relationships they've built within their community, and giving spreading a positive ripple by giving back. At City Wide's annual convention, which was hosted in Tampa Bay, Duffy and Howerton raised nearly $650,000 for Tampa-based nonprofit Learning Independence for Tomorrow (LiFT).

"Franchisees of the Year exemplify what franchising is all about – providing opportunity, serving others, and fulfilling the American Dream," said Matthew Haller, President and CEO of the International Franchise Association. "We are proud to recognize John and Steve with the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and I have no doubt their work is changing lives and making a lasting community impact."

About City Wide Facility Solutions:

Founded in 1961, City Wide has a proven reputation for being the go-to resource for commercial facility solutions in its home Kansas City market and nearly 95 locations across the U.S. and Canada. By uniquely representing the client, professional management teams serve as a single-source solution by managing dozens of interior and exterior services through independent contractors. City Wide simplifies the janitorial, disinfecting and maintenance issues most critical to building owners, operators and management companies, saving them time, solving their problems and reducing stress typically associated with facility management.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions or to find a location near you, please visit www.gocitywide.com.

