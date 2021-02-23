City Wide Facility Solutions: 60 Years of Simplifying Facility Management

LENEXA, Kan., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions is celebrating 60 years in business; a milestone the company plans to celebrate all year long.

Formerly known as City Wide Maintenance Company, the newly rebranded City Wide Facility Solutions was founded by Frank Oddo in 1961 in Kansas City, Missouri as a traditional janitorial service. In 1998, the company transitioned to managing facility solutions for clients through the use of independent contractors and expanded to providing single-source solutions for 20+ interior and exterior services. Now, it has grown to nearly 70 locations across the United States and Canada, employs more than 900 people throughout its Home Office and franchise locations and manages janitorial services for more than 400 million square feet every night.

"It has been extremely rewarding to see how much City Wide has changed and grown since my dad began this company in 1961," said Jeff Oddo, CEO and owner of City Wide Facility Solutions. "I am very grateful to everyone who has been a part of the City Wide team over the years – each person involved has contributed to the building blocks of City Wide. Most importantly, I'm thankful to our clients who have allowed us to be an extension of their teams for 60 years."

Growth remains a major focus as the company moves towards the future. Through the years, City Wide's business model has proven to be resilient and capable of handling growth. The company has remained headquartered in the Kansas City area since 1961 and has continued to be a family affair. Jeff Oddo, son of Frank Oddo, stepped into the role of president and CEO in 1996. Since then, City Wide has evolved and adapted with the times in order to be "The First Choice" for its clients, employees, franchise owners, independent contractors and vendors.

There is another milestone to celebrate this year – City Wide Franchise, the franchisor counterpart of the company, was founded 20 years ago, in 2001. Over the past 18 months, City Wide Franchise touts several notable recognitions from Entrepreneur, Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times; opened its first franchise location in Canada; hit more than $390 million in systemwide revenue; moved into a new 28,000 square foot Home Office in Lenexa, Kansas; and updated its branding to reflect its look towards the future.

