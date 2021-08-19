City Wide Facility Solutions Climbs the Ranks on Inc. 5000 List

LENEXA, Kan., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that City Wide Facility Solutions has been named to the 40th annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The brand jumped 614 spots since 2020, and is being recognized on the list for the fourth year in a row.

"City Wide is currently the strongest it has ever been – from celebrating our 60th anniversary, having record-breaking systemwide revenue numbers and the resiliency of our franchise model to being a resource for businesses to turn to during the pandemic. Now, we're getting ready to take the next step by growing internationally," said Jeff Oddo, CEO and owner of the Kansas City-based City Wide Facility Solutions. "This distinction from the Inc. team has further proven that we're well on our way to expanding our ripple on a global scale."

For decades, Inc. has welcomed the fastest-growing private companies in America like Intuit, Under Armour, Microsoft, and many other noteworthy alumni. However, the bar was set high by the 2021 winners. Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

City Wide has made a name for itself in major U.S. cities and Canada by streamlining facility solutions for more than 20 interior and exterior services for commercial facilities including janitorial, disinfecting, handyman services and parking lot maintenance. Taking the onus from building owners and property management businesses that typically have to choose separate companies for each task, City Wide eases the selection and management processes for its clients.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

SOURCE City Wide Facility Solutions