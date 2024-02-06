City Wide Facility Solutions Expands Presence in Connecticut with Second Location

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth trajectory with the announcement of its Hartford location—its second location in the state of Connecticut.

Local building owners and property management companies throughout Hartford and surrounding areas now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. Entrepreneurs Carlos Loyola and Joe Tramontano have partnered with Trevor Robinson – owner of the existing Norwalk location – to open City Wide Facility Solutions at 93 Deming Road in Berlin, Connecticut.

"I have always had the desire to own my own business. City Wide's model and culture has spoken to me from day one and is exactly the kind of values I want to uphold as a leader and business owner," said Loyola. "We both look forward to serving the Hartford community and providing unparalleled facility management solutions," added Tramontano.

Loyola joins City Wide Facility Solutions with nearly 20 years of experience in the facilities maintenance and commercial cleaning industry. His role prior to coming to City Wide was Director of Operations for Performance Environmental Services. Tramontano comes to City Wide with experience across the industrial apparel industry, spending time at Mill River Solutions and Prudential Overall Supply. Robinson is a managing partner with Edgehill, which operates City Wide locations in Des Moines, Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Philadelphia, and Southwest Connecticut.

City Wide Facility Solutions made a name for itself in major U.S. cities and Canada by streamlining facility solutions for more than 20 interior and exterior services for commercial facilities, including janitorial, disinfecting, and handyman services along with parking lot maintenance. Taking the onus from building owners and property management businesses that typically choose separate companies for each task, City Wide eases the selection and management processes for its clients.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in Hartford and the services it manages, please visit Connecticut.GoCityWide.com or call (203) 957-8700.

About City Wide Facility Solutions

Founded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions for every client. City Wide simplifies the facility matters that mean most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities - they pride themselves on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Their mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities they serve.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions and the services it manages, please visit www.gocitywide.com . For information about franchising with City Wide Facility Solutions, visit www.citywidefranchise.com .

CONTACT: Kasey Skala City Wide Facility Solutions (515) 419-8345 [email protected]

SOURCE City Wide Facility Solutions