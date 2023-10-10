City Wide Facility Solutions Expands Presence in New York with Nassau County Office

Industry Veteran Brings Premier Facility Solutions to Long Island

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its record-breaking growth with the opening of its newest location in New York, making it the fourth location to serve the state. The new office will serve commercial properties in Nassau County, Queens County, and Brooklyn.

Local building owners and property management companies in Nassau County now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. Managed and operated by industry veteran Ryan Sklar, City Wide of Nassau opened its doors at 2702 Grand Avenue, Bellmore, NY.

"Having been a part of City Wide for over 3 years it has given me an opportunity to learn and understand the franchise side of our industry and all the benefits that come along with local ownership," said Sklar. "Adding that to the decades of my previous industry practice has me fully recharged in terms of this new and exciting opportunity. There is no reason why this part of the country can't be a huge contributor on our path to $1 billion dollars in revenue by 2026."

Prior to working at operating City Wide of Nassau, Sklar joined City Wide in 2019 with a background of 15+ years in the janitorial industry. As a field manager and then senior executive for two prominent North American facility maintenance organizations, he held many different responsibilities and was instrumental in leading them through mergers and acquisitions, account solicitation, development and onboarding, corporate blueprinting and strategizing, team building, and employee development. Sklar has experience and valued relationships with suppliers, independent contractors, clients, and other industry professionals and possesses a knowledge and understanding of clients in a wide range of industries, including retail, commercial and industrial, automotive, fitness, banking, healthcare, and grocery. Ryan successfully led and developed City Wide's National Division for three years before transitioning into his current role.

City Wide Facility Solutions made a name for itself in major U.S. cities and Canada by streamlining facility solutions for more than 20 interior and exterior services for commercial facilities, including janitorial, disinfecting, and handyman services along with parking lot maintenance. Taking the onus from building owners and property management businesses that typically choose separate companies for each task, City Wide eases the selection and management processes for its clients.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in the Nassau County area and the services it offers, please visit Nassau.GoCityWide.com or call (516) 636-6300 

About City Wide Facility Solutions
Founded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions for every client. City Wide simplifies the facility matters that mean the most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities – they pride themselves on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Their mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities they serve.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions and the services it manages, please visit www.gocitywide.com. For information about franchising with City Wide Facility Solutions, visit www.citywidefranchise.com.

SOURCE City Wide Facility Solutions

