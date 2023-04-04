City Wide Facility Solutions Opens Fourth Virginia Location

ROANOKE, Va., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth trajectory with the announcement of the opening of its 88th location and fourth location for the state of Virginia. The new office serves the I-81 Corridor and the greater Roanoke Valley.

Local building owners and property management companies throughout Roanoke and surrounding areas now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. Entrepreneurs Kyle Calandro and Jeff Gilley have partnered with Chris Sweeney – owner of the existing Richmond location – to open City Wide Facility Solutions at 1626 Apperson Drive, Suites B/C in Salem, Virginia.

"I have always had the desire to own my own business. City Wide's model and culture has spoken to me from day one and is exactly the kind of values I want to uphold as a leader and business owner," said Calandro. "We both look forward to serving the Roanoke community and providing unparalleled facility management solutions," added Gilley.

Calandro joins City Wide Facility Solutions with 11 years of experience in the Industrial Uniform and Facility Services industry. His role prior to coming to City Wide was General Manager for Aramark Uniforms in the New York Metro Market. Gilley was in sports radio as an anchor in Washington D.C. as well as an account executive before joining City Wide Facility Solutions. Sweeney is the franchise owner in Richmond and has owned his location for nearly 12 years.

City Wide Facility Solutions, which celebrated its 60th anniversary last year, has consistently evolved and adapted to become "The First Choice" for its clients, employees, franchise owners, independent contractors and vendors. Managing more than 20 services for its clients, City Wide offers one point of contact and provides professional communication and project management through every stage of the experience. This allows for clients to focus on running their business while uplifting smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. More independent businesses and commercial properties across the United States and Canada will soon benefit from the opportunities and services City Wide affords, as additional locations are scheduled to open in Pennsylvania, California and New Jersey.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in Blue Ridge and the services it manages, please visit blueridge.gocitywide.com or call (540) 510-2376.

About City Wide Facility Solutions

Founded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions for every client. City Wide simplifies the facility matters that mean most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities - they pride themselves on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Their mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities they serve.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions and the services it manages, please visit www.gocitywide.com . For information about franchising with City Wide Facility Solutions, visit www.citywidefranchise.com .

SOURCE City Wide Facility Solutions