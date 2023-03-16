City Wide Facility Solutions promotes Troy Hartman from COO to President to Support Booming Growth

Under Hartman's Leadership, City Wide has seen revenue grow from $392M to $609M

LENEXA, Kan., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the nation's leading management company in the building maintenance industry, announced the promotion of Troy Hartman to President as it aims to become a billion dollar company by the end of 2026.

"City Wide already had a strong business model, so our focus has been driving growth and expansion to protect and position the company," said Hartman. "We saw an opportunity to invest heavily in technology and develop leaders with a strategic focus that continues to provide value and revenue opportunities for our franchisees. It was clear Jeff had set in motion a strong Mission, Vision and Values so we refined the strategy and set out to relentlessly execute while building great relationships with our growing franchise base."

Hartman joined City Wide in 2020 as Chief Operating Officer and has guided the organization from $392 million in revenue to $609 million, and 67 franchise locations to 92 locations throughout North America. Prior to joining City Wide, Hartman was an entrepreneur in digital technology. He also spent 18 years in an executive leadership role at a Fortune 500 life sciences and medical services organization where he grew and managed revenues over $350 million.

"When Troy joined us, it was at the beginning of the pandemic and I was hesitant to bring on another executive," said Jeff Oddo, CEO and owner of City Wide Franchise. "But Troy said he wanted to be a part of the solution and has been able to guide us to double-digit growth each year during his tenure. I look forward to continuing to work with him on shaping our long-term vision."

City Wide has made a name for itself in major U.S. cities and Canada by streamlining facility solutions for more than 20 interior and exterior services for commercial facilities including janitorial, disinfecting, handyman services and parking lot maintenance. Taking the onus from building owners and property management businesses that typically choose separate companies for each task, City Wide eases the selection and management processes for its clients.

About City Wide

Founded in 1961, City Wide has a proven reputation for being the go-to resource for commercial facility solutions in its home Kansas City market and nearly 95 locations across the U.S. and Canada. By uniquely representing the client, professional management teams serve as a single-source solution by managing dozens of interior and exterior services through independent contractors. City Wide simplifies the janitorial, disinfecting and maintenance issues most critical to building owners, operators and management companies, saving them time, solving their problems and reducing stress typically associated with facility management.

