City Wide Franchise Earns a Spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's 42nd Annual Franchise 500® List

LENEXA, Kan., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Franchise announced today it has once again been named to Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® list; an honor it has received regularly since 2009. The list is considered the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. City Wide has earned its place in the top 35 percent among hundreds of notable national franchise brands.

The recognition received by City Wide highlights a year full of accomplishments made by the company in 2020. It has entered its 60th year in business on a strong note by finding new ways to continue growing – leading to an increase in systemwide revenue greater than 30%.

"This past year made it very clear to us the impact we can and do have on the communities we are a part of," said Jeff Oddo, CEO and owner of City Wide Franchise. "Our clients needed us there to ensure we were saving them time and solving their problems so they could focus on what is most important to them, and we delivered. It's great to see our hard work recognized by Entrepreneur for many years now, and we look forward to celebrating this along with our 60th anniversary milestone."

The key factors that go into the evaluation for the list include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points.

City Wide has made a name for itself in major U.S. cities and Canada by streamlining facility solutions for 20-plus interior and exterior services for commercial facilities including janitorial, disinfecting, handyman services and parking lot maintenance. Taking onus from building owners and property management businesses that typically have to choose separate companies for each task, City Wide eases the selection and management processes for its clients.

Entrepreneurially spirited individuals interested in owning a City Wide franchise should have the ability to invest $233,000, which includes working capital and a typical franchise fee of $70,000. Ideal franchise candidates have a business-to-business background focused on sales, management and operations experience.

To view City Wide in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500.

To learn more about City Wide, visit www.gocitywide.com.

