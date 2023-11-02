City Wide Ramps Up Growth Efforts with Director of Franchise Development

News provided by

City Wide Facility Solutions

02 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Adria Hartwig Joins Franchise Development Team of Nation's Leading Facility Solutions Company to Oversee Expansion Goals  

LENEXA, Kan., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Franchise, the franchisor counterpart of the nation's leading management company in the building maintenance industry, announced the addition of franchise industry veteran, Adria Hartwig, to its franchise development team as director of franchise development.

"Becoming part of City Wide has provided me with the opportunity to become a vital part of an innovative, integrity-driven, support-centric franchise system that gives their entrepreneurs a phenomenal springboard for success," Hartwig said. "The support, cutting-edge technology, coaching, and collaboration afforded to franchisees of City Wide is unprecedented. I'm ecstatic about the chance to be part of history in the making for the talented entrepreneurs we bring into our community and continue to spread massive ripples."

Hartwig comes to City Wide after spending nearly 20 years in the real estate industry, spending the past seven years in franchise development. She was most recently Director of Conversions, Mergers, and Acquisitions at RE/MAX. Prior to that, Ms. Hartwig performed as Director of Franchise Development for Coldwell Banker, an ANYWHERE brand with a focus on promoting diversity and inclusivity, achieving several DEI awards. She also has experience within residential and commercial restate.

"The growth of City Wide is always a focus for me, so I am thrilled about Adria joining our team," said Troy Hartman, President of City Wide Facility Solutions. "Her extensive expertise will bring a fresh perspective to our franchise strategy and help push us towards the goals we have set for ourselves for the next several years."

City Wide has made a name for itself in major U.S. cities and Canada by streamlining facility solutions for more than 20 interior and exterior services for commercial facilities including janitorial, disinfecting, handyman services, and parking lot maintenance. Taking the onus from building owners and property management businesses that typically have to choose separate companies for each task, City Wide eases the selection and management processes for its clients.

Entrepreneurially-spirited individuals interested in owning a City Wide franchise should have a business-to-business background focused on sales, management and operations experience.

For more information about available franchise opportunities, visit: www.citywidefranchise.com.

About City Wide
Founded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions. City Wide simplifies the facility matters that mean most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities - they pride themselves on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Their mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities they serve.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions or to find a location near you, please visit www.gocitywide.com.  

SOURCE City Wide Facility Solutions

Also from this source

City Wide Facility Solutions Earns Spot on Franchise Times Top 400 List for 12th Consecutive Year

City Wide Facility Solutions Earns Spot on Franchise Times Top 400 List for 12th Consecutive Year

City Wide Facility Solutions announced today it has once again been named in the top half of the annual Franchise Times' Top 400 list. Over the past...
City Wide Facility Solutions Expands Presence in New York with Nassau County Office

City Wide Facility Solutions Expands Presence in New York with Nassau County Office

City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its record-breaking growth with the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.