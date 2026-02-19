Cityblock Health Expands Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) Offering to Transform Care for Medicaid and Dually Eligible Members with Complex Needs

Expanded offering leverages AI to streamline assessments and improve care coordination

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityblock Health today announced plans to expand its Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) solution to all states that it operates in, building off its existing LTSS program in Massachusetts and coordination services in New York, North Carolina and Indiana. This expanded offering is integrated with Cityblock's primary care, behavioral health and care management capabilities, and is a critical next step in advancing the company's mission to radically improve health outcomes and quality of life for Medicaid and dually eligible populations with growing, complex needs.

LTSS are a range of health and personal care services for individuals who need help with daily functional activities due to chronic illnesses or disabilities, and are utilized by eight million Medicaid enrollees, over half ( 62% ) of whom are also dually enrolled in Medicare. These enrollees account for over $400 billion of spend on LTSS, of which, $284 billion is spent on home- and community-based LTSS. On average, Medicaid enrollees who use LTSS have healthcare spending that is eight times higher than enrollees who do not use these services.

Too often, legacy LTSS solutions are reactive and disconnected, engaging members via telephonic and virtual modalities and primarily focusing on adjusting care plans at the margins. Cityblock's approach fully integrates LTSS care planning and coordination with a member's total care experience across clinical, behavioral health, and social care needs by:

Providing consistent in-home engagement—in addition to virtual and telephonic—to get a deeper and complete understanding of a member's environmental, functional, and clinical needs;

Working with members, their families and caregivers to develop a personalized and clinically appropriate service plan, in coordination with Cityblock primary care and behavioral health clinician;

Partnering closely with health plan care management and utilization management teams, local agencies and community-based organizations to ensure compliant service delivery and fulfillment.

This integrated, whole-person approach is especially important for dually eligible members who have to navigate separate Medicare and Medicaid benefits. Whether it's adding a grab bar to the shower, installing a ramp to the front of a house, or providing access to reliable in-home supportive care, or navigating alternative daily living support services, Cityblock's LTSS program aims to help people live healthy, safe and independent lives and avoid unnecessary and costly hospitalizations.

"There's no way to truly understand the full scope of a person's medical needs and their activities of daily living without seeing the environment they live in," said Mike Roaldi, President of Cityblock Health. "Our LTSS solution is built on a strong foundational care model that allows our providers to be more engaged with members and gain more insight into their care both virtually and in the home. By scaling these capabilities into our other markets, we have the opportunity to address gaps in care and improve the quality of life for even more individuals who have historically experienced fragmented and uncoordinated care."

As part of this program expansion, Cityblock has enhanced its LTSS capabilities with AI and purpose-built technology to streamline assessments, support data-driven clinical decision-making, and automate coordination with local agencies and LTSS providers. By streamlining administrative burden and empowering care teams to focus on high-quality patient interactions, Cityblock estimates that care teams can meaningfully reduce redundancies and cumbersome manual coordination steps. Enhanced data sharing and care plan exchange through compliant technology allows care teams to seamlessly engage with LTSS providers in coordinating and delivering the right clinical services to meet a member's specific needs. Furthermore, these capabilities enable care teams to identify inconsistencies or opportunities to right-size a member's LTSS service plan and overall care plan, helping to close gaps in care, improve outcomes and quality of life for members and their families, and drive near-term and long-term cost savings for both members and health plans.

Cityblock's expanded LTSS program comes at a pivotal time as our healthcare system continues to face mounting pressure from policy changes and rising costs. Over the past year, many leading national health insurers have cited LTSS utilization as a key cost driver for the past five consecutive quarters. Additionally, with the number of dually eligible individuals expected to continue growing , and the rise in integrated duals plans, payors will be required to deliver integrated benefits, a streamlined patient experience, and comprehensive care services that meet the complex needs of these individuals.

About Cityblock Health

Cityblock Health is a value-based healthcare provider focused on the complex clinical, behavioral health, and social needs of dually eligible and Medicaid populations. Cityblock offers a fully integrated solution that directly delivers clinical care to one of the most at-risk and hardest to reach populations. Powered by advanced technology that provides its care team with a data-driven understanding of member needs and risks, Cityblock has demonstrated industry-leading engagement, member retention, meaningful reductions in avoidable hospital readmissions, and reduced total cost of care. Cityblock currently serves more than 100,000 members and partners with national and regional Medicaid health plans and health systems across more than ten states. To learn more, visit www.cityblock.com .

SOURCE Cityblock Health