Cityblock Health Welcomes Chief Technology Officer, New Board Members

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityblock Health, a value-based healthcare provider for Medicaid and dually eligible beneficiaries, today announced the appointment of Alberto Lopez Toledo as Chief Technology Officer, and Karen DeSalvo, Mario Schlosser, and Cynthia Burks to its Board of Directors. The additions come at a pivotal time for Cityblock as the company continues its growth trajectory, scaling its care model nationally and expanding AI capabilities focused on improving care for vulnerable populations with complex medical, behavioral health, and social care needs.

The Medicaid and dual-eligible populations are at disproportionately higher risk for poor health outcomes and often experience gaps in care due to provider shortages, long wait times, and limited resources to address social barriers (e.g., transportation). As an evolution of its founding mission, Cityblock is investing in AI research and development to extend the reach of its high-quality, personalized and proactive care to even more members. For example, Cityblock's AI-powered clinical productivity tools reduce administrative burden for providers by automating tasks such as eligibility checks, documentation, and care coordination, allowing more time and focus for direct patient care and engagement.

Lopez Toledo brings a combination of deep technical expertise with proven success scaling mission-driven technology organizations. As a seasoned advisor guiding organizations in data and automation excellence, he offers the strategic and operational strength needed to accelerate Cityblock's work in leveraging technology to help improve care coordination, streamline operations, and deliver meaningful outcomes for Medicaid and dual-eligible populations.

"Throughout my career, I've been passionate about building scalable, data-driven systems," said Lopez Toledo. "I'm honored to help accelerate Cityblock's AI capabilities and deliver technology that can dramatically improve patient experiences, outcomes, and operational efficiency for the most vulnerable communities—those who haven't historically benefited from innovations in technology and yet stand to gain the most from it."

After serving as Google's first chief health officer for six years, DeSalvo joins Cityblock's Board of Directors to provide clinical and policy expertise. Her background and dedication to eradicating disparities make her a strong addition to the board. Prior to Google, DeSalvo held key policy positions as the Assistant Secretary for Health under the Obama Administration and as the Health Commissioner of New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina.

As Oscar Health's co-founder and president of technology, Schlosser has a strong focus on humanizing and simplifying the healthcare experience through emerging technologies. He brings invaluable payer-focused expertise to Cityblock's push to launch impactful AI provider solutions. Schlosser also serves on multiple boards for diverse technology organizations.

As the former Chief People and Culture Officer at Genentech and current board member and advisor to biotech and medical device companies, Burks brings extensive business and human resources experience within the healthcare industry to her new role leading the Cityblock board's compensation committee.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alberto, Karen, Mario and Cynthia to our already robust executive team and board of directors. Their combined expertise will support Cityblock's next phase of growth as we focus on harnessing AI and other technological innovations to solve meaningful problems for patients and providers alike," said Dr. Toyin Ajayi, CEO and co-founder of Cityblock Health. "This comes at a critical time as our healthcare system continues to face mounting pressures from policy changes, provider shortages, and rising and unsustainable costs. I look forward to working with these esteemed leaders in continuing to transform healthcare for vulnerable populations."

About Cityblock Health

Cityblock Health is a value-based healthcare provider focused on the complex clinical, behavioral health, and social needs of dually eligible and Medicaid populations. Cityblock offers a fully integrated solution that directly delivers clinical care to one of the most at-risk and hardest to reach populations. Powered by advanced technology that provides its care team with a data-driven understanding of member needs and risks, Cityblock has demonstrated industry-leading engagement, member retention, meaningful reductions in avoidable hospital readmissions, and reduced total cost of care. Cityblock currently serves more than 100,000 members and partners with national and regional Medicaid health plans and health systems across more than ten states. To learn more, visit www.cityblock.com.

All medical services are provided by licensed physicians and health care practitioners employed by Cityblock Medical Practice, P.A. Cityblock Health, Inc. provides management and administrative services to Cityblock Medical Practices.

