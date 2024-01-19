Citywide School Open House Returns for School Choice Week

35+ schools to participate in School Saturday in Kansas City, offer tours and information

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth annual School Saturday in Kansas City will take place Jan. 27, opening doors across the city to families exploring their school options. A record-breaking nearly 40 schools and early childhood centers will participate in the citywide open house by hosting tours, highlighting student projects, and showcasing student performances.

School Saturday takes place from 10 a.m. to noon. The day gives families the chance to explore schools they are considering for the upcoming year — from pre-K options to high schools, from arts schools to international schools. Families can visit as many of the schools as they are interested in, meeting with teachers and staff and taking campus tours.

This citywide event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states, including nearly 400 in the Show Me State. The Week is timed to give families ample time to explore their options; in Kansas City, the deadline to submit applications for public charter schools is March 1.

Over 40 schools are participating in the citywide open house event, and a full list can be found at showmekcschools.org/school-saturday.

"For the first time Schools Saturday will include Kansas City Public Schools, private and charter schools," said Nina Ward, Director of Programs and Events Show Me KC Schools. This annual event supports families viewing, accessing and learning more about their school options in Kansas City to ensure they find the right fit for their student."

This event is planned by Show Me KC Schools. Show Me KC Schools is a non-profit organization that works to empower families on their educational journey. Show Me KC Schools also host an annual City School Fair on the second Saturday in November.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week