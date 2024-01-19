Citywide School Open House Returns for School Choice Week

News provided by

National School Choice Week

19 Jan, 2024, 00:00 ET

35+ schools to participate in School Saturday in Kansas City, offer tours and information

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth annual School Saturday in Kansas City will take place Jan. 27, opening doors across the city to families exploring their school options. A record-breaking nearly 40 schools and early childhood centers will participate in the citywide open house by hosting tours, highlighting student projects, and showcasing student performances.

School Saturday takes place from 10 a.m. to noon. The day gives families the chance to explore schools they are considering for the upcoming year — from pre-K options to high schools, from arts schools to international schools. Families can visit as many of the schools as they are interested in, meeting with teachers and staff and taking campus tours.

This citywide event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states, including nearly 400 in the Show Me State. The Week is timed to give families ample time to explore their options; in Kansas City, the deadline to submit applications for public charter schools is March 1. 

Over 40 schools are participating in the citywide open house event, and a full list can be found at showmekcschools.org/school-saturday.

"For the first time Schools Saturday will include Kansas City Public Schools, private and charter schools," said Nina Ward, Director of Programs and Events Show Me KC Schools. This annual event supports families viewing, accessing and learning more about their school options in Kansas City to ensure they find the right fit for their student."

This event is planned by Show Me KC Schools. Show Me KC Schools is a non-profit organization that works to empower families on their educational journey. Show Me KC Schools also host an annual City School Fair on the second Saturday in November.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Also from this source

1,500+ Students, Educators to March to the Capitol for Jan. 26 School Choice Rally with Gov. McMaster

1,500+ Students, Educators to March to the Capitol for Jan. 26 School Choice Rally with Gov. McMaster

K-12 education is on the move in South Carolina, with the state's first education savings account scholarship for low-income students launching this...
Wichita's Most Innovative Education Options on Display at National School Choice Week Field Trip

Wichita's Most Innovative Education Options on Display at National School Choice Week Field Trip

As celebrations of educational choice take place nationwide, more than 500 Wichita students and parents who have chosen microschools, homeschool...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.