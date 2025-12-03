Civaris Announces Exclusive Partnership with Conchie Associates

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Civaris Capital Management, LP ("Civaris"), a private investment firm specializing in optimizing human capital assets, today announced an exclusive partnership with Barry Conchie and Sarah Dalton of Conchie Associates LLC ("Conchie Associates"), a globally recognized leadership advisory firm known for the accuracy of its quantitative assessment tools that use data to predict human capital's impact on business performance.

Conchie Associates leverages more than 30 years of research and over 61,000 executive assessments to create one of the world's most empirically validated models for linking human behavior, leadership effectiveness, and business performance. Through this partnership, Civaris will integrate Conchie Associates' quantitative methodology into its underwriting and value-creation processes, reinforcing the firm's belief that human capital is the defining driver of business outcomes.

Barry Conchie, Founder & President of Conchie Associates, is internationally recognized as one of the foremost thinkers in leadership science. A former head of Gallup's Global Leadership Research and Development practice and long-time Senior Scientist, he has advised many of the world's most influential organizations. Barry is the New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling co-author of Strengths Based Leadership and, together with Sarah Dalton, co-author of The Five Talents that Really Matter. His ongoing research focuses on decision-making, heuristics, and cognitive bias.

Sarah Dalton, Partner at Conchie Associates, works alongside Barry Conchie to help executives and organizations understand the attitudes and behaviors that drive performance. A specialist in executive-level talent assessment, team training, and evidence-based selection design, she advises leaders on how to leverage strengths, enhance decision quality, and build high-performing teams across all levels of an organization.

"Barry and Sarah bring what we view as the market's most robust, data-driven model for predicting human capital's impact on business performance," said Jordan Earnheardt, Managing Partner of Civaris. "Corporate strategy matters, but execution depends on having the right people in the right roles at the right time. By underwriting human capital through qualitative and quantitative frameworks, we believe we can better identify those individuals — and be exceptional partners to those who share our philosophy."

"We've chosen to partner with Civaris because they strive to apply the level of analytical rigor to human capital that is rare in business today," said Barry Conchie, Founder & President of Conchie Associates. "Their philosophy recognizes that business performance is driven by people in roles that align to their strongest talents. That belief has guided our work for three decades, so we're excited to support Civaris as they bring this standard to the organizations they partner with."

"Civaris is building a firm that puts evidence and clarity at the center of human capital decisions," said Sarah Dalton, Partner at Conchie Associates. "Their commitment to aligning people to roles based on actual talent, not intuition or assumptions, is the core of our approach, and we look forward to supporting their work."

This partnership advances Civaris' mission to be the leading human-capital-specialist investor in private markets. By aligning leadership capability, cultural effectiveness, and organizational design with strategic execution, Civaris seeks to redefine how value is created and measured in the lower-middle market.

About Civaris

Civaris is a private investment firm focused on building and scaling human-capital-intensive businesses in the United States. The firm's approach recognizes human capital as a core driver of value creation, partnering with experts, founders, and management teams to develop scalable, enduring organizations across service-based sectors.

Headquarters: Miami, FL

Website:www.civaris.com

About Conchie Associates

Conchie Associates is a global leadership‑advisory firm specializing in predictive executive assessment, leadership‑team optimization, and organizational performance enhancement. With more than 30 years of leadership research and over 61,000 executive assessments, the firm uses data to help organizations align leadership capability, decision-making quality, and culture with business outcomes.

Disclaimer:

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction. Civaris is in its organizational and pre-registration phase and is not currently managing client or investor capital.

SOURCE Civaris Capital Management, LP