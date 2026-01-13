Civaris Appoints Ronald S. Burt as Operating Partner

MIAMI, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Civaris Capital Management, LP ("Civaris"), a private investment firm specializing in optimizing human capital assets, today announced the appointment of Ronald S. Burt as an Operating Partner. Professor Burt is Distinguished Professor at Bocconi University and Charles M. Harper Leadership Professor Emeritus of Sociology and Strategy at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Professor Burt is widely recognized as the originator of the concept of structural holes—a foundational theory explaining how individuals and organizations create durable advantage by bridging disconnected groups, markets, and sources of information. His work on social capital, brokerage, closure, and network structure has become core reading across economics, strategy, sociology, and organizational behavior.

Importantly, Professor Burt's research has a long record of applied use in operating environments, including large multinational corporations, professional services firms, and complex industrial organizations, where network structure has been shown to influence leadership effectiveness, coordination speed, innovation, and execution quality.

In his role as Operating Partner, Professor Burt will work alongside the Civaris investment and operating teams to apply network-based analysis to investment diligence, integration, and organizational design across the portfolio. This work will focus on understanding the informal organization—how people communicate, information flows, and where influence is concentrated—rather than relying solely on formal reporting lines.

By mapping and diagnosing internal social networks, Civaris will seek to identify coordination breakdowns, information bottlenecks, and structural inefficiencies that constrain value creation, while helping management teams design organizations that scale faster and more efficiently.

"All services businesses are ultimately human-capital businesses, and outcomes are driven by organizing people effectively," said Jordan Earnheardt, Managing Partner of Civaris. "Ron's work gives us an evidence-based way to look past the org chart and understand how organizations really function—where integration is working, where information gets trapped, and why certain teams consistently outperform others."

"The performance of organizations depends as much on how people are connected as on who they are," said Ronald S. Burt, Operating Partner of Civaris. "Civaris is taking a disciplined, practical approach to applying network research in real operating contexts, and I look forward to working with their teams and portfolio companies to translate these ideas into measurable improvements in coordination, leadership effectiveness, and execution."

The appointment of Professor Burt complements Civaris' broader effort to integrate data-driven organizational science, operational rigor, and empirical human-capital analytics into its strategy—particularly in businesses where growth depends on scaling talent rather than assets, and where success is determined not only by the caliber of leaders, but by how leadership teams are structured and connected.

Civaris is a private investment firm focused on building and scaling human-capital-intensive businesses in the United States. The firm's approach recognizes human capital as a core driver of value creation, partnering with experts, founders, and management teams to develop scalable, enduring organizations across service-based sectors.

