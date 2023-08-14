CiviCO Announces 2023-2024 Colorado Governors Fellows
Colorado's Go-to List of Leaders who Positively Impact the State
DENVER, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CiviCO, a nonprofit that cultivates civic-minded leaders, announced 30 Colorado business executives and community leaders as 2023-24 Colorado Governors Fellows. The program prepares private and nonprofit sector leaders opportunities to deepen their understanding of Colorado state government and public policy issues by fostering meaningful connections with former and current administration officials.
"I am thrilled to welcome the newest cohort of Governors Fellows through the continued partnership between CiviCO and the Colorado Governor's Office. These fellows will gain valuable experience and go on to help ensure Colorado is the best place to live, work and run a business," said Governor Jared Polis.
This year's Fellows are:
Emilie Aries - Denver, Bossed Up
Josh Beard - Fort Collins, Liquor Store Services, Inc. (DBA Bullfrog Wine/Spirits, Mulberry Max Wine/Spirits)
Jonathan Byars - Denver, Amazon
Alana Lipscomb - Colorado Springs, Kingdom Builders Family Life Center
Sebastian Corradino - Boulder, Archway Communities
Stephanie Einfeld - Steamboat Springs, Northwest Colorado Health
Kimberly Gold - Colorado Springs, The Gold Standard
Elan Greenberg - Boulder, Flock Safety
Kathryn V Harris - Denver, ActivateWork
Laura Hartman - Eagle, Adam Palmer Sustainability Fund
Vanessa Huerta - Denver, gener8tor
Kate Kalstein - Denver, Kate Kalstein Consulting
John Karner - Greeley, City of Greeley
Jamie Leben - Denver, Xcel Energy
Hannah Lee - Denver, Arbor Impact Advisors
Azarel Madrigal - Alamosa, First Southwest Community Fund
Malikah Marrus - Colorado Springs, University of Colorado - Colorado Springs
Landon Mascareñaz - Denver, Colorado Education Initiative / The Open System Institute
Andrea Miller - Denver, Delta Dental of Colorado
Trevor Nolan - Colorado Springs, Summit Advanced Program Consulting
Ellie Reynolds - Littleton, 76 Group
Julie Rodriguez - Pueblo, Black Hills Energy
Morgan Seibel - Denver, WeeCycle
Brandon Stam - Grand Junction, Downtown Grand Junction Partnership
Ames Stenson - Centennial, City of Englewood, Englewood Municipal Court
David Thurow - Grand Junction, Prosono
Mike Treiser - Denver, Google
Katherine Wetzel - Broomfield, DaVita, Inc.
Brandon Zelasko - Denver, SE2
"The program creates a space for leaders to grow their civic engagement and multi-sector leadership," said Ryan Heckman, chairman of CiviCO.
About CiviCO
CiviCO is a nonprofit that cultivates civic-minded leaders to improve Colorado through positive actions. The 2024-25 application period will resume December 2023.
