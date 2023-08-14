CiviCO Announces 2023-2024 Colorado Governors Fellows

Colorado's Go-to List of Leaders who Positively Impact the State

DENVER, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CiviCO , a nonprofit that cultivates civic-minded leaders, announced 30 Colorado business executives and community leaders as 2023-24 Colorado Governors Fellows. The program prepares private and nonprofit sector leaders opportunities to deepen their understanding of Colorado state government and public policy issues by fostering meaningful connections with former and current administration officials.

"I am thrilled to welcome the newest cohort of Governors Fellows through the continued partnership between CiviCO and the Colorado Governor's Office. These fellows will gain valuable experience and go on to help ensure Colorado is the best place to live, work and run a business," said Governor Jared Polis.

This year's Fellows are:

Emilie Aries - Denver, Bossed Up

Josh Beard - Fort Collins, Liquor Store Services, Inc. (DBA Bullfrog Wine/Spirits, Mulberry Max Wine/Spirits)

Jonathan Byars - Denver, Amazon

Alana Lipscomb - Colorado Springs, Kingdom Builders Family Life Center

Sebastian Corradino - Boulder, Archway Communities

Stephanie Einfeld - Steamboat Springs, Northwest Colorado Health

Kimberly Gold - Colorado Springs, The Gold Standard

Elan Greenberg - Boulder, Flock Safety

Kathryn V Harris - Denver, ActivateWork

Laura Hartman - Eagle, Adam Palmer Sustainability Fund

Vanessa Huerta - Denver, gener8tor

Kate Kalstein - Denver, Kate Kalstein Consulting

John Karner - Greeley, City of Greeley

Jamie Leben - Denver, Xcel Energy

Hannah Lee - Denver, Arbor Impact Advisors

Azarel Madrigal - Alamosa, First Southwest Community Fund

Malikah Marrus - Colorado Springs, University of Colorado - Colorado Springs

Landon Mascareñaz - Denver, Colorado Education Initiative / The Open System Institute

Andrea Miller - Denver, Delta Dental of Colorado

Trevor Nolan - Colorado Springs, Summit Advanced Program Consulting

Ellie Reynolds - Littleton, 76 Group

Julie Rodriguez - Pueblo, Black Hills Energy

Morgan Seibel - Denver, WeeCycle

Brandon Stam - Grand Junction, Downtown Grand Junction Partnership

Ames Stenson - Centennial, City of Englewood, Englewood Municipal Court

David Thurow - Grand Junction, Prosono

Mike Treiser - Denver, Google

Katherine Wetzel - Broomfield, DaVita, Inc.

Brandon Zelasko - Denver, SE2

"The program creates a space for leaders to grow their civic engagement and multi-sector leadership," said Ryan Heckman, chairman of CiviCO.

About CiviCO

CiviCO is a nonprofit that cultivates civic-minded leaders to improve Colorado through positive actions. The 2024-25 application period will resume December 2023.

SOURCE CiviCO