CiviCO Announces 2023-2024 Colorado Governors Fellows

News provided by

CiviCO

14 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Colorado's Go-to List of Leaders who Positively Impact the State

DENVER, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CiviCO, a nonprofit that cultivates civic-minded leaders, announced 30 Colorado business executives and community leaders as 2023-24 Colorado Governors Fellows. The program prepares private and nonprofit sector leaders opportunities to deepen their understanding of Colorado state government and public policy issues by fostering meaningful connections with former and current administration officials.

"I am thrilled to welcome the newest cohort of Governors Fellows through the continued partnership between CiviCO and the Colorado Governor's Office. These fellows will gain valuable experience and go on to help ensure Colorado is the best place to live, work and run a business," said Governor Jared Polis.

This year's Fellows are:

Emilie Aries - Denver, Bossed Up

Josh Beard - Fort Collins, Liquor Store Services, Inc. (DBA Bullfrog Wine/Spirits, Mulberry Max Wine/Spirits)

Jonathan Byars - Denver, Amazon 

Alana Lipscomb - Colorado Springs, Kingdom Builders Family Life Center

Sebastian Corradino - Boulder, Archway Communities

Stephanie Einfeld - Steamboat Springs, Northwest Colorado Health

Kimberly Gold - Colorado Springs, The Gold Standard

Elan Greenberg - Boulder, Flock Safety

Kathryn V Harris - Denver, ActivateWork

Laura Hartman - Eagle, Adam Palmer Sustainability Fund

Vanessa Huerta - Denver, gener8tor 

Kate Kalstein - Denver, Kate Kalstein Consulting

John Karner - Greeley, City of Greeley

Jamie Leben - Denver, Xcel Energy

Hannah Lee - Denver, Arbor Impact Advisors

Azarel Madrigal - Alamosa, First Southwest Community Fund

Malikah Marrus - Colorado Springs, University of Colorado - Colorado Springs

Landon Mascareñaz - Denver, Colorado Education Initiative / The Open System Institute

Andrea Miller - Denver, Delta Dental of Colorado

Trevor Nolan - Colorado Springs, Summit Advanced Program Consulting

Ellie Reynolds - Littleton, 76 Group

Julie Rodriguez - Pueblo, Black Hills Energy

Morgan Seibel - Denver, WeeCycle

Brandon Stam - Grand Junction, Downtown Grand Junction Partnership

Ames Stenson - Centennial, City of Englewood, Englewood Municipal Court

David Thurow - Grand Junction, Prosono

Mike Treiser - Denver, Google

Katherine Wetzel - Broomfield, DaVita, Inc.

Brandon Zelasko - Denver, SE2

"The program creates a space for leaders to grow their civic engagement and multi-sector leadership," said Ryan Heckman, chairman of CiviCO.

About CiviCO

CiviCO is a nonprofit that cultivates civic-minded leaders to improve Colorado through positive actions. The 2024-25 application period will resume December 2023.

SOURCE CiviCO

Also from this source

CiviCO Accepting Applications for 2023 Governors Fellowship Program

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.