Civil Rights Attorney Nichad Davis Hailed as 'Rising Star'

Davis leads civil rights practice at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, which secured a $1.25 billion settlement in one of the largest civil rights cases in U.S. history.*

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Nichad David was selected to the 2026 'Rising Stars' list, a coveted honor from "Super Lawyers" for "top-rated practicing attorneys."** Davis is a civil rights and personal injury litigator who fights to protect the rights of people in North and South Carolina.

"Nichad is truly a rising star in the civil rights field," said James S. Farrin, President of James Scott Farrin. "He's a talented litigator you may have seen on the news, but he never forgets the human side. He is always willing to go above and beyond to give each client a great experience during a difficult time."

No more than 2.5% of 'Rising Stars' are named to the "Super Lawyers" list. To be eligible for inclusion in 'Rising Stars,' a candidate must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less. Those considered for the 'Rising Stars' list undergo a rigorous, multiphase process which combines peer nominations with third-party research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement.

