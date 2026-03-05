James Scott Farrin Partner Walter Wood Named to "South Carolina Lawyers Weekly" 2026 'Power List' for Personal Injury*

Recognition underscores Wood's role in advancing personal injury law in South Carolina.

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is proud to announce that Partner Walter McBrayer Wood has been selected for inclusion on the prestigious 2026 "South Carolina Lawyers Weekly" Personal Injury 'Power List' – an honor recognizing the state's leading personal injury attorneys for their legal experience, leadership, and contributions to the profession.*

As head of the firm's South Carolina operations, Wood has played an instrumental role in expanding the firm's footprint in the Palmetto State since opening the Greenville office in 2020. Wood, a Greenville native, has over two decades of personal injury experience and has successfully handled hundreds of cases, including multiple million-dollar recoveries for injured clients.*

Wood's commitment to justice extends beyond the courtroom. He actively advocates for stronger legal protections and safer roads through articles and op-eds and serves as a trusted referral partner within the South Carolina legal community. He is also a dedicated member of the South Carolina Association for Justice and the Greenville County Bar Association.

"We are proud of this well-deserved honor for Walt," said James S. Farrin, President and Founder of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin. "It reflects his deep legal knowledge, passion for advocacy, and unwavering dedication to helping clients rebuild their lives when adversity strikes."

