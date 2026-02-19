James Scott Farrin Partner Coleman Cowan Named to 2026 'Super Lawyers' List*

Cowan leads complex litigation at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, advocating for clients across North and South Carolina.

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coleman Cowan, head of litigation at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, was selected by "Super Lawyers" to its 2026 'Super Lawyers' list, an honor reserved for attorneys who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.* He represents individuals, families, and businesses in complex personal injury and business litigation, guiding clients through some of the most challenging times in their lives.

"Coleman is a dedicated leader and advocate," said firm President James S. Farrin. "He combines courtroom strength with a deep commitment to client service. This recognition reflects the peer respect he has earned and the results he works tirelessly to achieve."**

In 2025, Cowan was instrumental in securing a $5.1 million verdict in a Johnston County wrongful death case and helped the firm recover over $230 million total for 4,500+ clients.** A member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Cowan is known for his strategic approach, thorough preparation, and steadfast drive to achieve strong outcomes.*

Cowan, a former 60 Minutes producer who has received two Emmys, utilizes his storytelling abilities to build compelling cases seeking justice and compensation for his clients.

His inclusion on the 2026 Super Lawyers list underscores his commitment to client-focused advocacy.*

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 78,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

