Civil Rights Icon Dolores Huerta to Headline 23rd annual Latinas in Leadership™ Symposium in Hartford, CT May 28th, 2026

Centered around this year's theme, "Atrévete… Because Representation Matters," the symposium brings the organization's evolution to life—grounded in the belief that representation is not symbolic, but a force that shapes policy, investment, and opportunity.

"For more than two decades, this community has grown from a statement about power into a leadership pipeline impacting every sector," said Marilyn Alverio, Founder & CEO of Latinas in Leadership™. "This next chapter is about fully stepping into that truth. Latinas are not preparing to lead—we are already leading. And this symposium is about ensuring we are positioned where decisions are made and where impact is created."

This year's symposium will create a space where Latinas are not only visible, but actively positioned to influence industries, politics, communities, and decision-making spaces. Through curated breakout sessions—including "Atrévete to Collaborate – Turning Presence into Power," "Who Cares for the Caregiver? The Latina Caregiving Experience," "Building a Strong Financial Futuro: Wealth Building Fundamentals," "The Power of Storytelling," and a high school track for 100 students representing 12 schools from across Connecticut "Atrévete to Connect: Tu Red es Tu Poder"— (your network is your power) attendees will gain practical tools and real-world insights across leadership, wellness, financial empowerment, and community building.

Featured speakers across government, media, education, healthcare, and finance include Connecticut Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas; Zenaida Mendez, President of the National Dominican Women's Caucus; Maria Matos, Chief Advocacy Officer at Alliance for Connecticut Charter Schools; Jennifer De Leon, Award-winning Author and Founder of Story Bridge; Yanely Espinal, Author of Mind Your Money; Nora Duncan, State Director at AARP; Dr. Marisa Moro-de-Casillas, Movement Disorders Neurologist at Hartford HealthCare; Damaris DeLeon, Respite Care Manager of North Central Area Agency on Aging; and Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodríguez, former Superintendent of Hartford Public Schools and CEO focused on driving complex systems change.

Leadership and Legacy

A cornerstone of the symposium will be a highly anticipated fireside chat with civil rights icon Dolores Huerta and Marilyn Alverio, Founder & CEO of Latinas in Leadership™, moderated by Arantxa Loizaga of Noticias Telemundo. The conversation explores how everyday individuals can become leaders and advocates for meaningful community impact by building confidence, finding their voice, and taking intentional action. Dolores will share how small, community-centered efforts can spark larger movements, strengthen representation, and inspire collective progress. Participants will learn how courage, visibility, and mutual support can transform hesitation into action and help create stronger, more inclusive communities where every voice matters.

The symposium will also spotlight graduates from the most recent cohort in the Latinas in Leadership Institute (LiLI), a six-month leadership development program and pipeline for Latinas from all backgrounds and industries, driving change across sectors. Through LiLi, cohorts collaborate on research-informed projects addressing social justice issues impacting the Latino community, including education disparities, health inequality, financial literacy, wealth building, underrepresentation, lack of visibility in elected positions, and voting rights. Projects are supported by IRB survey insights from the UConn Puerto Rican Research Institute, ensuring real-world relevance and impact.

The symposium is a fundraiser; all proceeds from the event will directly support LiLi's upcoming Cohort 7, launching this September, reinforcing the organization's commitment to expanding access and increasing investment in Latina decision-makers. Contributions to the silent auction are welcome.

Supporting Small Businesses and Local Organizations

In addition to its leadership programming, the symposium will feature a sold-out marketplace with more than 40 diverse exhibitors, showcasing small businesses, entrepreneurs, and community organizations. This experience provides attendees the opportunity to directly support local and regional businesses while engaging with products and services that serve Latina communities.

Tickets for the event are sold out. However, the 23rd Latinas in Leadership symposium can be streamed. Here's how you can access a live stream ticket: https://form.jotform.com/261383552812154

About Latinas in Leadership™

Latinas In Leadership™ (formerly Latinas & Power) is a leadership accelerator that helps Latinas strengthen their identity-centered leadership skills, without the systemic barriers that limit their economic and workplace mobility and representation. Our three programs, Latinas in Leadership™ Symposium, Latinas in Leadership Institute™ (Lili) and La Mesa™, equip Latinas from all sectors and educational backgrounds to connect with others more intentionally so that they can create pathways to becoming exceptional candidates for leadership, advocacy, supervisory and management roles. Together, we are building a powerful network of changemakers who will transform workplaces, communities, and society at large.

For more information, visit: https://www.latinasinleadership.world

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984796/Latinas_in_Leadership_Fireside_Chat.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867808/LiLi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Latinas in Leadership Inc.