"Civilizations Meet, Silk Road Connects" Cangzhou Culture and Tourism Promotion Event Successfully Held in Athens

ATHENS, Greece, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 7, the "Civilizations Meet, Silk Road Connects" — Cangzhou Culture and Tourism Promotion Event was successfully held in Athens, Greece. Using culture as a bond and tourism as a bridge, the event showcased Cangzhou's unique resources, including the Grand Canal culture, martial arts (Wushu), and acrobatics. It established an international platform for cultural exchange and pragmatic cooperation, further fostering the dialogue and friendship between Chinese and Greek civilizations.

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The event kicked off with a captivating martial arts performance by students from the Iraklio Kung Fu School. Their movements, blending strength with grace, perfectly captured the essence of traditional Wushu, giving the guests a firsthand experience of the vitality and heritage of Cangzhou's martial arts. Located along the Grand Canal, Cangzhou is recognized as a major cradle and a hub for various styles of Chinese martial arts. Every year, numerous overseas enthusiasts travel to the city to study the craft. Today, Wushu has become a vibrant medium for Cangzhou to tell its story.

During the event, the Cangzhou International Communication Center officially presented an invitation letter to the Iraklio Kung Fu School for the 12th China Cangzhou International Wushu Competition, which is set to open this September. As one of China's earliest national-level martial arts festivals and international competitions, the event plays a crucial role in heritage preservation, opening up the city to the world, and boosting economic and cultural development. Cangzhou is not only the hometown of martial arts and acrobatics but also a city home to dual World Heritage inscriptions.

During the keynote session, Sofia Erotokritou, Influencer from Greek Twins, shared her "Top 10 Highlights of Cangzhou" based on her personal experiences. Her vivid presentation provided the guests with a multi-dimensional understanding of Cangzhou's historical depth and cultural charm. Upon being appointed as a "Cangzhou International Promotion Ambassador," Sofia expressed that she will continue acting as a bridge, sharing vibrant Cangzhou stories with her Greek audience. She also encouraged more Greeks to visit Cangzhou to experience the profound Grand Canal culture and the unique allure of traditional Chinese arts.

The event gathered distinguished guests from various sectors to discuss the future of Sino-Greek cultural and tourism cooperation. Representatives from the "East Meets West in Greece" platform, Iraklio Kung Fu School, and Sino-Hellenic International Theatre Festival shared insights on cultural synergy and new industrial opportunities.

Mr. Ioannis Theofanopoulos, President of the Greece-China Association, noted that both Greece and China are ancient civilizations with a long tradition of friendship. He remarked that Cangzhou, with its rich cultural resources like Wushu and acrobatics, is a destination well worth visiting for the Greek people.

Cultural exchange remains the most effective way to strengthen bilateral relations. Ms. Katerina Zagana, Deputy Mayor of Irakleon Municipality, expressed her hope to deepen ties with Cangzhou, foster mutual learning between the two cities, and drive high-level cooperation across culture, martial arts, and trade.

Greek attendees comment that the event is a significant step for Cangzhou to bring its tourism resources to the global stage, effectively enhancing the city's international profile and influence.

SOURCE Xinhuanet