World's First Immersive Acrobatics Theme Park Opens in Wuqiao, China

CANGZHOU, China, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Xinhuanet:

Today, Wuqiao County in Cangzhou, China, officially opened the Wuqiao Acrobatics Fantasy Park, a large-scale immersive theme park that transforms a centuries-old performance tradition into a fully interactive visitor experience.

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Known as the cradle of acrobatics, the county has developed the new complex as part of its broader acrobatics tourism offering. Spanning 245 mu (about 40 acres), the park combines live performance, themed environments, and hands-on workshops to give visitors a more active way to engage with traditional arts.

Rather than watching from a seat, visitors move through a network of five theaters, six themed districts, and more than 70 interactive checkpoints. The site stages over 150 performances daily, while also inviting guests to try acrobatic techniques themselves, from diabolo and plate spinning to balance training, guided by professional performers.

"For many years, acrobatics was something you watched," said Zhang Le, a member of the project team. "Now visitors can step into that world and take part in it."

The experience is designed to appeal to a broad audience, from families to cultural travelers, blending performance with technology, night-time entertainment, and educational activities. Themed areas such as a training academy for children and a canal-side marketplace setting place acrobatics within both everyday life and imaginative environments.

The opening follows the 20th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in 2025, held in Wuqiao, marking a symbolic return to its roots while building on the city's long-established acrobatics tourism base with a new immersive attraction.

For travelers, Wuqiao is now easier to reach as part of a broader northern China itinerary. Direct rail connections from Beijing provide convenient access, making the destination a practical addition for visitors exploring the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

More broadly, the project reflects a broader shift in how traditional cultural practices are presented to global audiences — moving beyond preservation and display toward participation and experience. By reimagining acrobatics as something visitors can actively engage with, Wuqiao is driving new forms of innovation in the art form while supporting the continued expansion of Cangzhou's cultural and tourism sector.

SOURCE Xinhuanet