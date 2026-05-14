Arabic edition of Volume I of "China's Governance Under Xi Jinping's Leadership" launched in Cairo

CAIRO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global launch of the Arabic edition of the first volume of "China's Governance Under Xi Jinping's Leadership" was held here Wednesday.

President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua, former Egyptian Prime Minister Essam Sharaf, Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang, and Director-General of the Union of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Muhammad bin Abd Rabbo Al-Yami jointly unveiled the new book.

President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua, former Egyptian Prime Minister Essam Sharaf (2nd R), Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang (1st L), and Director-General of the Union of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Muhammad bin Abd Rabbo Al-Yami (1st R) jointly unveil the Arabic edition of the first volume of "China's Governance Under Xi Jinping's Leadership", in Cairo, Egypt, May 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen) This photo taken on May 13, 2026 shows a scene during the global launch of the Arabic edition of the first volume of "China's Governance Under Xi Jinping's Leadership". (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

The global launch was part of the two-day Global South Media and Think Tank Forum Chinese-Arab Partnership Conference, which opened on Tuesday and gathered about 250 representatives from around 110 media outlets, think tanks, government institutions, and enterprises from China and Arab countries, as well as from international and regional organizations.

Addressing the event, Fu said that since the beginning of the new era, Xinhua has provided extensive coverage of the extraordinary practices and remarkable achievements of Xi's governance of China.

Based on these reports, Xinhua has compiled and published "China's Governance Under Xi Jinping's Leadership," introducing to the world China's approach to governance and the philosophy behind it, he said, adding that the launch of the Arabic edition will open an important new window for the Arab world to observe and better understand China.

Xinhua, Fu said, looks forward to strengthening cooperation with Arab media outlets and think tanks in research, interpretation, and presentation on major issues related to state governance, with a view to sharing experience and insights for national development and state building, and contributing greater wisdom and strength to solidarity, cooperation, and common development across the Global South.

Participants of the event said the launch of the Arabic edition provides an important reference for the Arab world to gain a deeper understanding of Xi's thoughts on governance and China's development achievements in the new era.

They said it will help enhance mutual understanding and trust between China and Arab countries, deepen exchanges on governance experience, and build a broader consensus for and inject stronger momentum into building a higher-level China-Arab community with a shared future.

At the event, Xinhua also released a think tank report titled "Achievements, Opportunities, and Prospects of China-Arab Cooperation in the New Era" and a publication titled "Decoding the Buzzwords of the Global South."

SOURCE Xinhuanet