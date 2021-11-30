Civitas Capital Group Acquires 312-unit, Garden-style Apartment Complex In East Fort Worth

"Value-add multifamily acquisition [is] a winning strategy for Civitas," says Investments Director Rootvik Patel Tweet this

Located off I-30 near off Eastchase Parkway just east of Fort Worth, Texas, the property, built in 1984, sits just 16 minutes from downtown Fort Worth – and only 26 minutes from downtown Dallas. East Fort Worth has been a direct beneficiary of the rapid economic expansion of the DFW metro area over the past few years. Notable development projects in the area include the GM Motors Arlington Assembly Plant, as well as the $4 billion master planned Texas Live! Development.

Rocco Apartments, which closed November 5, is the fourth multifamily property Civitas has acquired since this summer.

"Rocco Apartments is another good example of our multifamily value-add acquisition strategy," says Jonathan Kern, President and Chief Investment Officer at Civitas. "Many of the investments in multifamily we've made the past few years, and which we will continue to make, are indicative of our focus on attainable housing, which is in increasingly short supply. This is especially true in North Texas, one of the fastest-growing regions in the country."

ABOUT CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP

Civitas Capital Group is a global alternative investment manager, founded in 2009, offering compelling, niche opportunities in U.S. real estate. Civitas exists to create opportunities that enrich our communities, investors, and employees alike. Driven by relentless creativity, Civitas digs deeper to uncover opportunities that others miss. Follow Civitas Capital Group on LinkedIn. Learn more at civitascapital.com.

SOURCE Civitas Capital Group