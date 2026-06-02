Civitas Capital Group debuts new EB-5 investor-focused website at CivitasCapital.com

CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP

DALLAS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Capital Group, a leading EB-5 regional center operator and trusted real estate capital partner, today debuted a new website designed to guide investors through important financial and immigration decisions during their EB-5 journey.

In the past year, global users have visited CivitasCapital.com from more than a dozen countries, many of them seeking information on the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. With this new website, the firm wanted to at once enhance and simplify the user experience, making it easier for curious visitors to find the information they need, no matter where they are on their EB-5 journey.

"CivitasCapital.com was built for families who are ready to take the next step." Post this

"When a family in Shanghai or São Paulo chooses to invest their future in the United States, they are not making a financial decision; they are making a life decision," says Bamboo Lin, Head of Marketing at Civitas Capital Group. "This website is our way of honoring that trust. It is a reflection of who we have always been, an EB-5 partner since 2009 that sees the human story behind every investment, and takes that responsibility seriously."

To that end, the site makes it easier to find articles exploring every aspect of EB-5, from basic information for those just beginning their immigration journey to detailed policy analysis examining the latest news about EB-5 updates of investor interest.

"CivitasCapital.com was built for families who are ready to take the next step," says Jeff Kiser, Managing Director and Head of EB-5 Investor Relations. "Whether you need to do research on the program details because you're just getting started, or you are ready to schedule a call with our representatives to discuss next steps, we believe the new website makes it easier to do so. It's an investor-first mindset that guides every decision we make, and we think that quality is reflected here."

More than 1,700 EB-5 investors from 50 countries have trusted Civitas with their EB-5 journey since 2009. Civitas hopes the new site will make it easier to connect with new investors for decades to come.

About Civitas Capital Group

Civitas Capital Group is a leading EB-5 regional center operator and trusted real estate capital partner. Since 2009, Civitas has invested in over 50 real estate development projects with a 100% USCIS approval rate, always anchored by the firm's core values of Focused Creativity, Institutional Stewardship, and Respect & Grace. On behalf of thousands of EB-5 investors and their families, the firm digs deeper to uncover opportunities that others miss, combining decades of underwriting experience with flexible structuring and uncompromising integrity. The result: Civitas is trusted by EB-5 investors and real estate innovators to deliver creative solutions, disciplined execution, and enduring commitment.

SOURCE CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP