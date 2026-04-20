USCIS Awards Civitas Investor High-Unemployment Area (HUA) I-526E Petition Approval for Dallas Multifamily Project

CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP

DALLAS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Capital Group, a leading EB-5 regional center operator and trusted real estate capital partner, today announced that a Chinese investor in its Bent Tree Lofts project in Dallas, Texas, has received Form I-526E approval from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

This is the first I-526E petition approval for the project, which is designated as a high-unemployment area (HUA) and therefore not eligible for priority processing.

"We are thrilled to receive notice of our EB-5 investor's USCIS approval." Post this

Civitas funded a $5.6MM construction mezzanine loan as part of the project, now leasing as Bent Tree Lofts.

"We are thrilled to receive notice of our EB-5 investor's USCIS approval," says Jeff Kiser, Managing Director and Head of EB-5 Investor Relations at Civitas. "Every approval like this reflects the trust our investors place in us, and we are proud to help deliver these moments for families planning their futures in the United States."

Kiser noted that all EB-5 investor positions for the project have been filled.

The Bent Tree Lofts project was a construction loan for 183 Class A, luxury rental units located at the southwest corner of Trinity Mills Road and the Dallas North Tollway in Far North Dallas. The Project amenities include an oversized courtyard with infinity-edge pool, expansive deck space, grilling stations, and outdoor pavilion-living room, a dog park, and a large custom gym.

More than 1,700 EB-5 investors from 50 countries have trusted Civitas with their EB-5 journey since 2009.

About Civitas Capital Group

Civitas Capital Group is a leading EB-5 regional center operator and trusted real estate capital partner. Since 2009, Civitas has invested in over 50 real estate development projects with a 100% USCIS approval rate, always anchored by the firm's core values of Focused Creativity, Institutional Stewardship, and Respect & Grace. On behalf of thousands of EB-5 investors and their families, the firm digs deeper to uncover opportunities that others miss, combining decades of underwriting experience with flexible structuring and uncompromising integrity. The result: Civitas is trusted by EB-5 investors and real estate innovators to deliver creative solutions, disciplined execution, and enduring commitment.

SOURCE CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP