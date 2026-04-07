Civitas Capital Group Receives USCIS I-956F Approval for Silverthorne EB-5 Project

DALLAS, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Capital Group, a Dallas-based alternative investment manager offering niche opportunities in U.S. real estate to EB-5 investors, today announced that its current Silverthorne project has received Form I-956F approval from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). An approved Form I-956F is a vital first step to the approval of each investor's I-526E petition.

The Form I-956F is designed to prove to USCIS that the project is compliant with program requirements. The adjudication of the I-956F for the Silverthorne project is exciting news, as it offers those investors looking to take advantage of rural EB-5 offerings an opportunity to participate.

"This approval is an important milestone for this project's 48 EB-5 investors and their families." Post this

The Silverthorne project is one in which Civitas provided a $38.4 million senior loan to finance construction of Fourth Street North Apartments, a new Class A multifamily development in downtown Silverthorne, Colorado.

Located in Summit County in the Town of Silverthorne (population ~4,400), the project qualifies as a Rural Targeted Employment Area (TEA) under the EB-5 program. Rural TEA designation enables EB-5 investors to participate at the reduced $800,000 investment level (versus $1.05 million), receive priority processing of the I-526E petition, and access the 20% of EB-5 visas reserved for rural projects, which may allow for faster immigration timelines and avoidance of visa retrogression.

This project's approval, achieved in just under four months, reflects the expedited timelines available for rural projects and compares favorably with historical industry approval periods.

"This approval is an important milestone for this project's 48 EB-5 investors and their families. This outcome is consistent with Civitas's established record of project-level approvals and reflects the rigor we apply to every transaction we bring to market," said Jeff Kiser, Managing Director and Head of EB-5 Investor Relations at Civitas. "Behind every approval like this one are real families who have made a significant commitment to build their futures in the United States. This milestone brings the Silverthorne investors and their families meaningfully closer to that goal, and we are proud to have played a role in helping them get there."

All debt financing for Fourth Street North is fully committed, and all EB-5 spots have been allocated to investors.

About Civitas Capital Group

Civitas Capital Group is a leading EB-5 regional center operator and trusted real estate capital partner. Since 2009, Civitas has invested in over 50 real estate development projects with a 100% USCIS approval rate, always anchored by the firm's core values of Focused Creativity, Institutional Stewardship, and Respect & Grace. On behalf of thousands of EB-5 investors and their families, the firm digs deeper to uncover opportunities that others miss, combining decades of underwriting experience with flexible structuring and uncompromising integrity. The result: Civitas is trusted by EB-5 investors and real estate innovators to deliver creative solutions, disciplined execution, and enduring commitment.

SOURCE CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP