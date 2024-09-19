CJ 4DPLEX and Apple Cinemas Ink Deal To Launch Five 270-Degree Panoramic ScreenX Auditoriums

Apple Cinemas' Will Introduce ScreenX In Warwick, RI And White Plains, NY This Fall, With Additional Locations Planned for 2025 and 2026

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, and Apple Cinemas, today announced their partnership to open five ScreenX auditoriums across the country.

The first two ScreenX theaters set to welcome audiences are located at Apple Cinemas Warwick Mall in Rhode Island and Apple Cinemas White Plains City Center in New York. The remaining three ScreenX theaters are scheduled to open in 2025 and 2026 as the partnership continues to expand nationwide.

ScreenX is a cutting-edge, cinematic technology that expands specially selected sequences of the film onto the left-and-right-side walls of the auditorium. Hailed as the world's first multi-projection cinema, ScreenX transports audiences into the action of the film by creating a 270-degree panoramic experience.

"As our 270-degree ScreenX technology continues to captivate audiences around the world, CJ 4DPLEX is excited to announce our venture with Apple Cinemas to launch five new theater locations," said Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX Americas. "This marks a significant advancement in our mission to bring differentiated and premium cinematic experiences to more cities, partnering with one of the nation's fastest-growing independent cinema chains."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with CJ 4DPLEX to deliver a transformative cinema experience to our Apple Cinemas moviegoers," said Siva Shan - Co-Founder, Apple Cinemas. "ScreenX engages viewers, drawing them into a cinematic journey with its multi-projection system and 270-degree panoramic experience. With our initial locations established, we're excited to plan a nationwide expansion in the coming years."

The Apple Cinemas chain currently operates in several states including Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, and is known for offering a mix of major blockbusters and independent films.

These theaters will begin operations just in time for several highly anticipated releases, such as Warner Bros.' "Joker: Folie A Deux," Paramount Pictures' "Gladiator II," and Universal Pictures' "Wicked," and Walt Disney Studios' "Mufasa".

About CJ 4DPLEX:

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite".

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 370 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 790 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

About Apple Cinemas:

Apple Cinemas, headquartered in Walpole, MA, was incorporated in 2010 and launched its first theater in 2013. Today, the company operates 12 locations with a total of 136 screens across six states: Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, and New York. Recognized as the fastest-growing independently owned cinema chain in the country, Apple Cinemas is dedicated to delivering top-notch, state-of-the-art family entertainment.

Apple Cinemas is committed to creating a welcoming environment for all movie lovers. Our diverse range of programming includes the latest blockbusters, indie films, and special screenings, catering to a wide audience with varied tastes. We also offer premium amenities such as luxury seating, PLF screens - ACX, gourmet concessions, bar and personalized service to enhance your visit. For more information, visit our website at www.applecinemas.com .

SOURCE CJ 4DPLEX