CJ 4DPLEX and B&B Theaters To Launch The World's First-ever ScreenX Amphitheater

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX ( www.cj4dx.com ), the world's leading cinema technology company, together with B&B Theaters, announced today the launch of the world's first-ever ScreenX Amphitheater in Overland Park, Kansas inside B&B Overland Park 16. The newly arranged auditorium, which marks the second largest ScreenX theater in the world and equipped with the latest in cinema technology, will open to Warner Bros. Pictures' "It Chapter Two" on Friday, September 6th.

ScreenX Amphitheater will feature projectors that line the ceilings of the auditorium, maximizing the view of the main screen and wings by up to 50 degrees (22.5 on the left and 22.5 on the right) and project onto B&B's signature Grand Screen®️ (PLF). Audience members can kick back and relax onto heated leather recliners inside the ScreenX Amphitheater, equipped with DTS:X speakers embedded into the walls of the auditorium, amplifying the movie-going experience with surround sound and expanded imagery.

This marks the second ScreenX auditorium with B&B Theaters. The first auditorium opened last year at B&B Theaters Liberty 12, launching the largest ScreenX system in the world, a screen that is over four stories tall and seven stories wide, offering moviegoers one of the most premium, immersive viewing experiences in historysi s. Today, it is one of the top performing ScreenX sites around the globe where the latest ScreenX release, Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: Far From Home" performed 2.45x higher than standard screens in its opening week.

"We are thrilled to partner with B&B Theaters once again to shake up the cinema industry and launch the very first ScreenX Amphitheater, which offers an optimized view of the action on screen allowing audiences to have an even more immersive experience in the theaters," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "This is the first of its kind in the industry and we cannot wait for B&B audiences to take in 'It Chapter Two' immersed in the horror and suspense from the latest movie-going experience by CJ 4DPLEX."

"This marks the second groundbreaking venture with CJ 4DPLEX following the largest ScreenX screen in the world to now installing the very first ScreenX Amphitheater inside B&B Overland Park," said Bob Bagby, President of B&B Theaters. "As this is the very first of its kind in opening this kind of creative space, we cannot wait to share this experience with our audiences and look forward to bringing more of these unique and premium next-generation cinematic experiences to more cities and locations with CJ 4DPLEX."

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theater technology that allows a 270-degree panoramic movie watching experience. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand the center screen image to the side walls, surrounding audiences with imagery and providing a sense of being inside the movie.

