CJ 4DPLEX and Cinema West Sign Multi-Theater Deal To Launch 270-Degree Panoramic ScreenX and Multisensory 4DX Auditoriums Across California

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, has partnered with Cinema West, an independently owned movie theater company with locations throughout California and Idaho, to launch a new lineup of premium auditoriums. This collaboration will introduce three expansive 270-degree panoramic ScreenX theaters, starting with Cinema West's Palladio 16 Cinema in Folsom, CA, which will open this week featuring the highly anticipated film "Wicked" from Universal Pictures. The CinemaWest Beach Cities location in El Segundo, CA, and the Veranda Luxe Cinema in Concord, CA, are both scheduled to open in December. Additionally, two state-of-the-art 4DX auditoriums will be established at the CinemaWest Beach Cities location in El Segundo and Palladio 16 Cinema in Folsom, with expected openings early next year.

The CinemaWest Beach Cities location, servicing the Manhattan, Hermosa, & Redondo Beach neighborhoods, formerly known as ArcLight Beach Cities, is the latest addition to the exhibitor's portfolio and is poised to make a significant impact upon its opening. This location has undergone extensive renovations and upgrades, featuring ScreenX and 4DX auditoriums as part of its top premium offerings.

"With ScreenX and 4DX, we will showcase the future of cinema, delivering unforgettable and upscale experiences. There is no other cinema experience like CJ 4DPLEX's ScreenX and 4DX technologies, which dramatically highlight the difference between cinema and home viewing. These exceptional cinema innovations will set our complexes apart from the rest in the important Los Angeles market," said Dave Corkill, President, and CEO of Cinema West.

"The addition of a ScreenX and 4DX auditorium to the beautifully remodeled CinemaWest Beach Cities perfectly complements the needs of moviegoers seeking next-generation, super-premium offerings that are distinct from the home viewing experience," said Don Savant, CEO and President of CJ 4DPLEX Americas. "The Beach Cities location has a remarkable legacy, and we are excited to partner with Cinema West to deliver both our cutting-edge premium experiences to moviegoers in the South Bay area of Los Angeles. We are also looking forward to launching our super-premium experiences at Cinema West's Concord and Folsom locations."

The ScreenX format lets moviegoers experience key scenes from each film in a stunning, 270-degree panoramic view that is displayed across dual-sided screens. This creates all-encompassing visuals like never before and provides the most differentiated and premium moviegoing experience available.

4DX pushes movie-going boundaries through a multi-sensory experience that incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects. 4DX connects audiences with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen.

Upcoming titles in ScreenX and 4DX include Universal Pictures Wicked, Paramount's Gladiator 2 and Sonic The Hedgehog 3, Disney's Moana 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King and Sony's Kraven The Hunter.

About CJ 4DPLEX:

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite".

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 370 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 790 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

About Cinema West:

Headquartered in Petaluma, CA, Cinema West is a privately owned company that owns and operates 18 locations throughout California and Idaho.

