CJ 4DPLEX and Cineplex Announce Canadian Expansion Plans for ScreenX

"We are very excited to continue our expansion in Canada with our new agreement with Cineplex," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "The first ScreenX auditorium in Canada has proven to be extremely successful and Cineplex's commitment to open new locations across the country is a monumental moment for ScreenX. This growth wouldn't have been possible without Cineplex sharing the same vision for innovation as we do in always looking towards the future of the cinematic landscape."

"Cineplex was the first to offer the ScreenX experience to Canadian movie-goers and our guests have loved visiting our first location at Cineplex Cinemas Queensway and VIP," said Dan McGrath, Chief Operating Officer, Cineplex. "We are excited to continue our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX and look forward to introducing this immersive new experience to additional locations across the country."

The announcement today further expands the relationship between the two companies. CJ 4DPLEX and Cineplex partnered in 2016 to open Canada's first 4DX auditorium at Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP. Following a successful pilot, the companies announced an expanded agreement in September 2018 to bring the 4DX experience to as many as 13 additional Cineplex locations across the country, with a second location scheduled to open in Calgary, Alberta this year.

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created immersive film technologies for theaters worldwide that include '4DX', 'ScreenX' and '4DX with ScreenX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

4DX provides moviegoers with an immersive, multi-sensory experience, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 20 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors, maximizing the feeling of immersion within the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. More than 610 Hollywood and local titles have been screened in 4DX. To date, more than 71,000 4DX seats operate in 616 auditoriums, spanning 62 countries.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting, marking it as the most visually immersive theater experience of CJ 4DPLEX. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating an immersive, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience. To date, ScreenX has been installed in 200 screens around the world, including 87 screens in South Korea; 66 screens in China; 16 in the United States; 8 in England; 4 in Turkey; 4 in Japan; 3 in Switzerland; 2 in France; 2 in Vietnam and 1 in Spain, Hungary, UAE, Kuwait, Thailand, Indonesia, Israel and Canada.

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. A leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes over 70 million guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location based entertainment venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media), amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group) and an online esports platform for competitive and passionate gamers (WorldGaming.com). Additionally, Cineplex operates a location based entertainment business through Canada's newest destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and will also be opening new complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium) as well as exciting new sports and entertainment venues across Canada (Topgolf). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

