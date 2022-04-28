CJ 4DPLEX, B&B THEATRES EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ADD NEW SCREENX LOCATIONS ACROSS THE U.S.

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, with B&B Theatres, announced today the opening and development of several new ScreenX theaters located in B&B multiplexes across the U.S. The new openings will result in a total of 8 ScreenX auditoriums across B&B multiplexes by 2023. The announcement was made during the 2022 CinemaCon conference in Las Vegas.

B&B Theatres has begun the rollout of new ScreenX theaters, starting in Athens, Georgia which opened in early April. Following Athens, B&B Theatres will open a new ScreenX auditorium at their Mall of America location in Bloomington, Minnesota in May. Paramount Pictures' "Top Gun: Maverick" will be the first film featured in the ScreenX auditorium.

Additional ScreenX locations in development, which will be located in B&B's PLF Grand Screen auditoriums and will open in 2022 and 2023 will include:

B&B Theatres in Omaha, Nebraska

B&B Theatres in Wesley Chapel, Florida

B&B Theatres in Red Oak, Texas

"B&B Theatres are great partners who have committed their largest PLF auditorium with luxury recliners to create the most immersive and differentiated experience available today in cinema," said Don Savant, President and CEO, CJ4DPLEX America. "We can't wait for audiences in new cities to see what ScreenX brings when coupled with an amazing slate of upcoming ScreenX films."

In 2018, CJ 4DPLEX and B&B Theatres initially partnered to introduce the largest ScreenX auditorium in the world in their PLF Grand Screen auditorium at their B&B Liberty Cinema 12 in Liberty, Missouri. That screen is over four stories tall and seven stories wide, and offers moviegoers one of the most premium, immersive viewing experiences in history. Currently B&B Theatres has ScreenX locations in Liberty, Missouri, Overland Park, Kansas and Ridgeland, Mississippi.

"We're excited to extend our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX and continue the successful introduction of ScreenX to our audiences," said Brock Bagby, Executive Vice President of B&B Theatres. "We are continuing to innovate the way people experience movies and look forward to expanding our work with CJ4DPLEX for years to come."

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theatre, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are now over 372 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 38 countries.

About B&B Theatres

B&B Theatres has been family owned and operated since 1924 when Elmer Bills Sr. opened a movie house in Salisbury, Missouri where the future Mrs. Bills played the piano for silent movies. During the company's 98 years, and four generations of family involvement, it has seen the coming of sound, color, Technicolor, stadium seating, multiplexes, recliners and digital cinema. B&B Theatres is the 5th largest theatre chain in America and operates approximately 517 screens at 54 locations in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia & Washington

ABOUT CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 776 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 69 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theatre technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 41 4DXScreens installed around the globe.

