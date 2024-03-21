CKD Leaders Network Publishes New Thought Piece in Journal of Clinical Medicine

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of National Kidney Month, CKD Leaders Network , a Kinetix Group Network of Excellence dedicated to defining and spreading a best practice model for population health-driven chronic kidney disease (CKD) management, announced its new manuscript in the Journal of Clinical Medicine.

"At The Kinetix Group, we are committed to improving care delivery through collaboration and innovation," said Anna Thomas , executive vice president. "This publication exemplifies the Networks of Excellence mission to spread and scale best practices and accelerate the implementation of models that improve delivery for patients with chronic disease."

CKD affects approximately 37 million individuals in the United States. With its substantial morbidity and mortality, the disease contributes a huge economic burden to the healthcare system.

"We need urgent implementation strategies that can translate research to clinical practice and increase the use of highly effective new medications for improving lives of patients with CKD," said Manisha Jhamb, MD, MPH, a nephrologist, associate professor of medicine and director of populations health management at the University of Pittsburgh.

Findings from the manuscript highlight the universal CKD management challenges across US health systems.

"With a growing list of treatment options for CKD, there is an unmet need to develop standardized approaches to ensure that appropriate patients are treated," said Tyler Gluckman, MD, FACC, medical director of the Center for Cardiovascular Analytics, Research and Data Science at Providence St. Joseph Heart Institute.

To read the full manuscript, visit here .

This program was made possible by an independent grant from Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company, who provided financial support for the program. The authors met criteria for authorship as recommended by the International Committee of Medical Journal Editors (ICMJE) and were fully responsible for all aspects of the trial and publication development.

To learn more about CKD Leaders Network initiatives, contact [email protected] .

The Kinetix Group (TKG)

The Kinetix Group, a healthcare strategic advisory and marketing agency, is a part of Petauri. TKG empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers. With market access expertise, deep relationships, and connections that span the healthcare ecosystem, TKG is uniquely positioned to understand its clients' customers and design impactful solutions. Its core areas of focus are organized customers, market access, and real-world evidence. To learn more, visit www.thekinetixgroup.com .

SOURCE The Kinetix Group