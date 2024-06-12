CKE Restaurants Appoints First Chief Technology & Growth Officer for Carl's Jr. and Hardee's

Justin Falciola will be responsible for unlocking digital potential for both brands

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (CKE), parent company of Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's®, is announcing the appointment of Justin Falciola as chief technology & growth officer for both brands.

Chief Technology & Growth Officer Justin Falciola

Improving the guest and team experience through technology and digital solutions has been a priority for Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, with a focus on digital platforms and capabilities. In this new role, Justin Falciola will align business goals with information technology, digital strategy and operations, as well as guide the implementation of new technologies and support the digital evolution of loyalty, first-party and third-party digital channels.

"We are excited to welcome Justin to the organization," said CKE Chief Executive Officer Max Wetzel. "As technology continues to shape and change the QSR industry, I am confident that his extensive record of success leading high-performing analytics, digital and IT teams will help both Carl's Jr. and Hardee's enable digital growth."

Falciola is a results-oriented executive with a proven track record of driving sales and leading growth through technology. He comes to CKE from Papa John's International where he served as Chief Insights and Technology Officer since 2018. Prior to that, Falciola served in roles at Humana, Fifth Third Bank and JPMorgan Chase. Falciola received his bachelor's degree in information systems from Rutgers University.

Earlier this year, CKE Restaurants announced the separation of the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's brand and introduced a leadership structure with three teams, each led by a president driving execution of strategic growth plans. Advancing digital is a major focus of the company's growth strategy.

To help make their craveable food even more accessible, Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are focusing on evolving their technology offerings for guests and restaurant operations. By investing in areas like mobile ordering, delivery and loyalty programs, the brands are prioritizing increased convenience, engagement and value for guests while boosting sales from digital and delivery channels. This commitment to tech-driven improvements reflects a dedication to meeting the ever-evolving needs of today's guests.

"It is an exciting time to be joining CKE Restaurants," said CKE Chief Technology & Growth Officer Justin Falciola. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to help Carl's Jr. and Hardee's reach their unique business goals, evolve the team and guest experience through technology and ultimately grow these two iconic brands."

About Carl's Jr.

Carl's Jr.® is famous around the world for big, audacious, impossible-to-ignore flavors inspired by its California roots. For a bold move, guests have ordered items like over-the-top, juicy charbroiled burger creations, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™, Hand-Scooped Ice-Cream Shakes™ and indulgent breakfast burgers for more than 80 years. Together with its franchisees, Carl's Jr. operates more than 1,000 restaurants across the U.S. and has a presence in 24 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.carlsjr.com.

About Hardee's

Home of Goodness in The Making, Hardee's® is known for wholesome, hand-crafted menu items such as Made from Scratch™ Biscuits, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™ and charbroiled 100 percent Angus Beef burgers. Together with its franchisees, Hardee's operates approximately 1,600 restaurants across the U.S. and has a presence in 13 countries worldwide. Hardee's has been bringing people together with classic flavors and hometown pride for more than 60 years. For more information about Hardee's, please visit www.hardees.com.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants domestically and more than 35 international markets and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

