CKE Restaurants kicks off Stars for Heroes campaign to raise funds for military veterans and families

News provided by

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

24 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

Now in its 12th year, the national campaign has raised over $11 million

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Carl's Jr. ® and Hardee's ®, announced today the kickoff of Stars for Heroes™, the annual fundraising campaign supporting active military and veterans in need. As an employer of many veterans, this campaign is just one way CKE Restaurants gives back to the communities it serves.

Stars for Heroes will run from Memorial Day on May 29 through July 4 at participating Carl's Jr. and Hardee's locations across the country. Guests will have the option to donate $1 or more at the register in support of veterans.

"At CKE Restaurants, we are privileged to work alongside veterans in our communities and restaurants every day. As a veteran myself, I am thrilled to launch Stars for Heroes to show our support for them and our sincere gratitude for their service," said Christopher Bode, chief operating officer of CKE Restaurants. "USA Cares and the Stand Up and Play Foundation have been tremendous partners in this work, and we look forward to another great campaign this year."

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's will partner with nonprofit organizations, USA Cares and Stand Up and Play Foundation. Carl's Jr. will raise funds for USA Cares, an organization that provides post-9/11 military veterans and families skills training and financial assistance to create long-term stability. Hardee's will raise funds for both USA Cares and Stand Up and Play Foundation, which provides adaptive sports equipment and engagement opportunities for veterans. 

"USA Cares is focused on the stability of military families in crisis," said Trace Chesser, chief executive officer of USA Cares. "We are often inundated with referrals from veteran families on the brink of eviction, and studies show that when veterans live with someone and keep the family unit intact, suicide rates decrease. USA Cares is honored to once again partner with Stars for Heroes and will proactively use these funds to keep families together, stop evictions and save lives."

Anthony Netto, Founder of Stand Up and Play Foundation expresses the impact of the Stars for Heroes campaign on the organization. "Our organization understands the importance of volunteers and those who donate their time and effort to helping veterans play adaptive sports. This campaign is a wonderful way for the community to get involved and contribute to improving the lives of veterans in a small way."

The annual Stars for Heroes campaign is made possible by the Star Franchise Association and Independent Hardee's® Franchise Association. In addition to the two national beneficiaries, the Star Franchise Association and Independent Hardee's® Franchise Association have provided considerable support for local charities throughout the communities that CKE Restaurants serve.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.
CKE, a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's®, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic Charbroiled Burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 43 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

CKE RESTAURANTS APPOINTS MAX WETZEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

CARL'S JR.® AND HARDEE'S® INTRODUCE NEW PHILLY CHEESESTEAK MENU PLATFORM

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.