Cladding Systems Market worth $347.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Cladding Systems Market by Material (Ceramic, Wood, Brick & Stone, Vinyl, Stucco & EIFS, Metal, Fiber Cement), Type, Application (Residential, Non-Residential), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to grow from USD 268.4 billion in 2023 to USD 347.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028.

In many urban areas, there is a need for redeveloping existing buildings to meet modern standards and improve energy efficiency. Cladding systems offer a practical solution for retrofitting projects, allowing the transformation of old structures into visually appealing, well-insulated, and sustainable buildings. The increasing focus on urban renewal and retrofitting initiatives contributes to the growth of the cladding systems market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cladding Systems Market"

142 – Tables

37 – Figures

162 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=148899031

By material, Stucco & EIFS account for the fastest growing material during the forecast period

EIFS, in particular is known for its excellent thermal insulation capabilities. By incorporating insulation materials within the system, EIFS can enhance the energy efficiency of buildings, reducing heat transfer and improving overall thermal performance. This can lead to energy savings and improved indoor comfort, making EIFS an attractive choice for projects aiming for energy efficiency certifications or compliance with stricter building codes. Stucco and EIFS systems are highly durable, with the ability to withstand various weather conditions, including heat, cold, and moisture. When properly installed and maintained, they can offer long-term protection to the underlying structure. Additionally, these materials typically require minimal maintenance, which is a desirable characteristic for building owners and managers.

The walls is expected to experience significant growth at a rapid rate during the forecast period

While roofs are also an important part of the cladding system market, the faster growth of wall cladding can be attributed to factors such as aesthetic considerations, energy efficiency requirements, building envelope protection, retrofitting projects, and technological advancements. These factors collectively contribute to the increasing demand for wall cladding solutions in the construction industry.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=148899031

Europe to be the second-largest market during the forecast period.

Europe has stringent building regulations and energy efficiency standards aimed at reducing energy consumption, carbon emissions, and improving sustainability. Cladding systems play a crucial role in meeting these requirements by providing insulation, weather protection, and energy-efficient solutions. The emphasis on sustainable construction practices has propelled the demand for cladding systems in the European market.

Market Players

The leading players in the cladding systems market are Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), DowDuPont (US), Tata Steel Limited (India), Arconic (US), Westlake Chemicals (US), Etex Group (Belgium), James Hardie Industries PLC (Ireland), CSR Limited (Australia), Nichiha Corporation (Japan), Boral Limited (Australia), Louisiana Pacific Corporation (US), and Kingspan PLC (UK) and others.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=148899031

Browse Adjacent Market: Building and Construction Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Ceramic Tiles Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Fiber Cement Market - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cladding-system-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cladding-system.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets