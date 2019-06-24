Claims Administrator Angeion Group Announces Proposed Settlement in Capstone Turbine Corporation Securities Litigation

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Claims administrator Angeion Group today announced that a proposed settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit involving all persons and entities who or which purchased or otherwise acquired Capstone common stock between June 12, 2014 and November 5, 2015, inclusive (the "Settlement Class Period") and were damaged thereby.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Central District of California, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Plaintiffs in the Action have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $5,550,000 in cash (the "Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on November 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Dolly M Gee at United States District Court for the Central District of California, United States Courthouse, 350 West 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA, 90012, Courtroom 8C, 8th Floor, to determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated April 12, 2019 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. The Notice and Proof of Claim and Release Form ("Claim Form"), can be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.CapstoneTurbineSecuritiesLitigation.com. You may also obtain copies of the Notice and Claim Form by contacting the Claims Administrator at In re Capstone Turbine Corporation Litigation, c/o Claims Administrator, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103, 1-855-637-1041.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked no later than October 15, 2019. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received by, or postmarked no later than, October 15, 2019, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement. All Settlement Class Members who do not request exclusion from the Settlement Class in response to the Notice will be bound by any judgment in this Action pursuant to the Stipulation. Defendants have the right to terminate the Settlement if valid requests for exclusion are received from persons and entities entitled to be members of the Settlement Class in an amount that exceeds an amount agreed to by the parties.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses, must be delivered to the Claims Administrator, Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received by, or postmarked no later than, October 15, 2019, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Capstone, any other Defendants in the Action, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

In re Capstone Turbine Securities Litigation

c/o Claims Administrator

1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210

Philadelphia, PA 19103

1-855-637-1041

www.CapstoneTurbineSecuritiesLitigation.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP

ATTN: Casey E. Sadler, Esq.

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

(888) 773-9224

settlements@glancylaw.com

By Order of the Court

