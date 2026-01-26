Settlement Administrator Angeion Group Announces Proposed Settlement In Granite Wellness Centers Class Action Offering Valid Claimants Up to $5,000 for Unreimbursed Losses

A federal court authorized this notice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite Wellness Centers have agreed to settle a class action lawsuit brought against them regarding a data security incident that occurred on January 5, 2021 (the "Data Security Incident"), in which Plaintiffs alleged the potential exposure of personally identifiable information ("PII").

What does the Settlement provide?

GWC will pay $725,000 into a Settlement Fund to settle the class action.

The settlement allows Settlement Class Members to request either a pro-rata cash payment estimated to be $750, subject to proration (the "Alternative Cash Payment") or reimbursement of documented out-of-pocket losses fairly traceable to the Data Security Incident (up to $5,000). California residents can claim an additional $100 statutory cash payment, subject to proration.

Am I eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement?

You may be eligible to receive a payment if your personal identifying information or personal health information was accessed or acquired without authorization in the Data Security Incident. To learn who the Defendants are, visit www.GraniteWellnessDataSettlement.com .

How do I get a payment from the Settlement?

You must submit a valid Claim Form by April 26, 2026, to receive a payment from the Settlement Fund. You may access a Claim Form from the website and submit it online or download and mail it to the address on the Claim Form. Claim Forms are also available by calling 1-888-995-4054 or emailing [email protected].

What are my other options?

If you are a Class member and do nothing, you will be bound by the Settlement and will give up any right to sue Granite Wellness Centers in a separate lawsuit related to the legal claims in this lawsuit. If you want to keep your right to separately sue Granite Wellness Centers, you must exclude yourself from the Settlement by March 27, 2026. If you do not exclude yourself, you may object to the Settlement and/or ask for permission to appear and speak at the Fairness Hearing but only if you do so by March 27, 2026. Complete information is available at [email protected].

The Court's hearing.

The Court will hold a hearing at 8:30 am PT on April 28, 2026, at the Superior Court of California in Placer County, 10820 Justice Center Dr, Roseville, CA 95678 to decide whether to approve the Settlement, grant the requested attorneys' fees of 241,425, reimbursement if costs and expenses of up to $20,000 and service awards of up to $2,000 for each of the five Class Representatives. You or your own lawyer, if you have one, may ask to appear and speak at the hearing at your own cost, but you do not have to. The hearing may be moved to a different date or time without additional notice, so it is a good idea to check the settlement website at https://www.placer.courts.ca.gov/.

How Do I get More Information? This notice is only a summary. For more information, including the full Notice and Settlement Agreement, visit www.GraniteWellnessDataSettlement.com, email [email protected], or call 1-888-995-4054.

