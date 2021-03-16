Claims that a 5.3 Ounce Yogurt Cup of Chobani Complete Contains Up to 25 Grams of Protein are Permanently Discontinued Following NAD Challenge

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani LLC informed the National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs that it will permanently discontinue challenged express claims that its Chobani Complete 5.3-ounce yogurt cup contains 25 grams of protein. The advertiser's claims, which appeared in video advertisements, were challenged by Danone North America, a competing manufacturer of yogurt products.

During the proceeding, the advertiser informed NAD that it had permanently discontinued the challenged video advertisements and represented that going forward, any new television advertisements about the Chobani Complete line would be clear that it is the 10-ounce shake product (not the 5.3-ounce cup) that contains 25 grams of protein.

In reliance on the advertiser's representation that it has permanently discontinued the challenged express claims, NAD did not review these claims on their merits.

In its advertiser's statement, Chobani stated that it agrees to comply with NAD's decision although noted that it "does not concede that there was anything misleading" about the challenged advertisements.

