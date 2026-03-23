Clarins Celebrates the launch of Extra-Firming Moisturizers with "Night of Extra" Featuring a Performance by Maroon 5

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Clarins USA

Mar 23, 2026, 15:29 ET

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestige French beauty house Clarins hosted Night of Extra at the iconic Academy Museum in Los Angeles, assembling a star-studded guest list for an unforgettable evening. The event spotlighted Clarins' latest innovation, Extra–Firming Day and Night Creams—a high-performance anti–aging collection that showcases the brand's laboratory expertise in merging nature and science to address the three pillars of skin firmness: smoothing wrinklesplumping texture, and redefining facial contours. Formulated with the new [Collagen]3 Technology, the creams combine a biotech–engineered Collagen Polypeptide with Pecan Tree and Organic Mitracarpus extracts* to target visible signs of collagen breakdown and deliver visibly firmer, more youthful skin.

Dressed to embody the Extra spirit, guests included Adam Levine and spouse Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Lucky Blue and Nara Smith, Malin Akerman, Samara Weaving, Rudy Pankow, Jaxson Dart, Thomas Doherty, Noah Fearnley, Quenlin Blackwell, Branden Cook, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Katherine Hughes, Brooks Nader, Rainey Qualley, Leah Kateb, Miguel Harichi, Jenson Button, Brittny Button, Paris Brosnan, Leven Rambin, Greta Onieogou, Caylee Cowan, Jackie Aina, Josh Richards, Zach Shallcross, Kaity Biggar, Kayla Ewell, Heather Marks, and Julie Benz—alongside many more curated actors, creators, models, tastemakers, industry leaders attendees.

Getty – BFA

The event featured an Extra Moment when Grammy-winning band Maroon 5 delivered a surprise live set of their biggest hits. DJ Tay James kept the energy pulsing, and star violinist Rachel Grace closed the night with an electrifying performance that sustained the momentum throughout. 

Clarins showcased its new Extra–Firming Energy Day Cream alongside worldwide bestseller Double Serum on striking infinity walls, immersing guests in the Clarins universe. On-site Clarins Beauty Experts explained the potent formulas and demonstrated instant radiance with live applications.

The Extra–Firming Energy Day Cream fuses Clarins' botanical know–how with scientific innovation to target the three pillars of firmness while delivering both instant and long–term radiance with adaptogenic Red Ginseng and Niacinamide. This 2–in–1 moisturizer is infused with light–reflective pearl pigments to even skin tone and provide an immediate, luminous glow.

The evening also served custom, Extra–inspired treats—live–spun gelato flavors, savory small bites, and curated Calirosa tequila cocktails. Jeff Leatham's floral arrangements complemented the energizing orange décor.

About Clarins

Clarins, was founded in a professional Parisian beauty institute by Jacques Courtin-Clarins in 1954. Clarins is family-owned and is distributed in more than 150 countries—offering skincare innovations for face and body, men's, and makeup. With unique expertise in Phyto-chemistry, Clarins Laboratories are considered pioneers in the fields of plant science and technology. The brand values are rooted in an ongoing dialogue with consumers, an abiding respect for nature and people, and commitments to sustainable sourcing, including Les Domaines Clarins—two organic farms and open-air laboratories in France. In 2025, Clarins was Certified B Corporation. Currently carbon neutral, the company will further reduce its carbon footprint by 30% and become 100% plastic neutral using 100% recyclable packaging by the end of 2025. Partners include Pur Projet—more than 1,000,000 trees planted to date; Plastic Odyssey—a three-year expedition across three continents with 30 stopovers to fight against plastic pollution; and Mary's Meal—more than 51 million school meals provided to children in need to date.

www.clarinsusa.com

Melissa Reidhead – [email protected]

Lucas Petry - [email protected]

SOURCE Clarins USA

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