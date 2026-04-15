Clarins Unveils Double Serum Foundation: A Revolutionary Fusion of Skincare And Makeup

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by our worldwide bestselling Double Serum, Clarins laboratories introduce Double Serum Foundation, a revolutionary complexion innovation. This next generation skincare-rich foundation is developed with the same expertise as our high-performance skincare.

A Hybrid That Does More: Instant Results, Long-Term Skin Benefits

Clarins Double Serum Fondation Clarins Double Serum and Double Serum Fondation

For decades, Double Serum has set the standard in skincare with its dual-phase formula and plant-powered science. Today, Clarins extends that expertise with its first hybrid serum foundation, designed to deliver both immediate make-up results and long-term skin benefits.

This revolutionary 2-in-1 serum foundation features our Double Serum technology, a dual-chamber housing 2/3 makeup + 1/3 serum, delivering 12 hours of medium to full, skin-perfecting coverage¹, a luminous finish, 24 hours of hydration² and long-term radiance on bare skin. Double Serum Foundation is not simply a blend of foundation and serum—it's a true hybrid engineered for performance thanks to 2 key innovations:

A.U.R.A Technology: Augmenting Make-Up Radiance

Clarins proprietary technology - The Advanced Ultra Radiance Amplifier is a breakthrough make-up innovation* engineered to amplify light diffusion and reflection off the skin's surface for an instant glow. It features a precise combination of natural ingredients selected for their light-refraction properties — including glycerin, squalane, and illuminating microcrystals.

Stabilized Papain: Bringing Out Skin's Best Glow

Stabilized papain is a 100% pure molecule, derived from papaya fruit, that transforms the skin. To help deliver lasting luminosity, this gentle enzymatic exfoliator helps to create a "new skin effect" - boosting light reflection, gently refining and smoothing dull skin, to help light reflect more evenly and enhance long-term radiance on bare skin.

Clinically Proven Results That Go Beyond Makeup

Double Serum Foundation delivers measurable results that reflect Clarins' skincare heritage:

+58% more radiant complexion immediately³

+22% more glow in just 1 hour³

3 years of youthful radiance revived (clinical test)

AFTER 28 DAYS:

Bare skin is glowy +54%⁴

Consumers also reported smoother, more refined skin (-52% visible wrinkles and pores).

Plant-Powered Formula, True To Clarins DNA

Enriched with 87% skincare ingredients, this breakthrough foundation is powered by 9 plant extracts and 5 active molecules. At the heart of the formula is turmeric extract, the signature ingredient of Double Serum, known for supporting the skin's five vital functions and helping maintain a youthful appearance.

Power pairings

Along with Turmeric these 5 plant/molecule duos are each dedicated to help support the skin's five vital functions:

Hydration: Organic aloe vera extract + acetylated hyaluronic acid help keep skin moist and plump.



Nutrition: Organic horse chestnut flower extract + plant-based squalane help to nourish.



Protection: Teasel extract (organic plant) + vitamin E derivative help to protect against oxidative stress.



Oxygenation: Teasel extract (organic plant) + horse chestnut escin (organic plant) help boost radiance.



Regeneration: Organic green banana extract + peptides help to visibly firm and gently refine skin texture.

Double Serum Foundation is also powered by regenerative Matryxl 3000 peptide, and Hyaluronic Acid for 24-hour hydration,1 offering skincare efficacy like never before. ** Plus Organic Strawberry Tree Fruit extract* helps refine skin's texture and minimize the appearance of pores, while Vegetal Squalane and Organic Aloe Vera extract* keep skin hydrated. Clarins' plant-based Anti-Pollution Complex protects against damage from outdoor and indoor environmental pollution, including skin-aging blue light from electronics.

The exclusive dual-chamber system preserves ingredient potency and ensures optimal efficacy upon application.

Designed For Every Skin, Every Shade

Available in 37 shades and tested across a diverse panel, Double Serum Foundation delivers a precise match for all skin tones and types. Its buildable, medium-to-full coverage provides a luminous, skin-like finish that enhances without masking.

The dual-chamber bottle features a customizable dial, allowing users to tailor dosage and coverage to their individual needs.

All skin-true undertone-correct shades are available in the USA on www.clarins.com exclusively on April 15, 2026.

Retail price: $62

A Continued Commitment To Responsible Beauty

Double Serum Foundation reflects Clarins' ongoing sustainability efforts:

87% natural-origin formula

Packaging made with at least 38% recycled materials

Over 90% recyclable components

Through the Clarins T.R.U.S.T. platform, consumers can trace ingredients and sourcing, reinforcing transparency from "field to skin."

About Clarins

Clarins, was founded in a professional Parisian beauty institute by Jacques Courtin-Clarins in 1954. Clarins is family-owned and is distributed in more than 150 countries—offering skincare innovations for face and body, men's, and makeup. With unique expertise in Phyto-chemistry, Clarins Laboratories are considered pioneers in the fields of plant science and technology. The brand values are rooted in an ongoing dialogue with consumers, an abiding respect for nature and people, and commitments to sustainable sourcing, including Les Domaines Clarins—two organic farms and open-air laboratories in France. In 2025, Clarins was Certified B Corporation. Currently carbon neutral, the company will further reduce its carbon footprint by 30% and become 100% plastic neutral using 100% recyclable packaging by the end of 2025. Partners include Pur Projet—more than 1,000,000 trees planted to date; Plastic Odyssey—a three-year expedition across three continents with 30 stopovers to fight against plastic pollution; and Mary's Meal—more than 51 million school meals provided to children in need to date.

Lucas Pétry, Clarins Communications Director - [email protected]

Melissa Reidhead, Clarins Executive Director, Communications - [email protected]

www.clarinsusa.com

*At Clarins. ¹Consumer test, 213 women, 12 hours. ²Clinical test, 30 women. ³Consumer test, 213 women. ⁴Results perceived by 213 women, 28 days

SOURCE Clarins USA