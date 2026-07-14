Clario Group Acquires Boutique Communications Agency Ted Miller Group to Further Expand Capabilities and Fast Track Growth

Acquisition strengthens Clario Group's integrated communications offering through the addition of Ted Miller Group's innovation-focused public relations expertise, media relationships, strategic storytelling capabilities and client roster

NEW YORK and MIAMI, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario Group, a global strategic integrated communications and advisory firm, today announced the acquisition of Ted Miller Group (TMG), a Miami-founded boutique public relations agency known for its technology, travel & leisure and financial services expertise with diverse roster of clients and deep reach into the growing Miami business environment.

Ted Miller

The acquisition expands Clario Group's integrated communications capabilities, strengthening its ability to help organizations build reputation, navigate change, and accelerate growth through strategic advisory, public relations, executive visibility and brand storytelling. By bringing together Clario Group's expertise in strategic integrated communications, reputation management, creativity and business transformation with TMG's deep media relationships and multicultural backbone, clients will benefit from a broader suite of services backed by senior-level counsel.

Clario Group operates as an AI-native strategic communications agency, combining senior-level advisory experience with AI-enabled tools that help clients understand, measure and strengthen their reputation, build their brand and drive growth in a rapidly changing information environment. Its suite includes XROI™, launched earlier this year, which helps executives build authority across large language models, search, earned media, social platforms and traditional and new thought leadership channels. Together, the firms will provide integrated support across corporate communications, earned media, thought leadership, executive positioning, crisis and reputation management, content strategy, creative services, events, sports marketing and stakeholder engagement — helping clients shape public perception, strengthen market position and drive measurable business outcomes.

"Acquiring Ted Miller Group reflects our continued investment in building a modern communications firm that helps clients navigate increasingly complex business and reputation challenges," said Matthew Della Croce, Clario Group co-founder and CEO, "Ted and his team have built an exceptional reputation for strategic storytelling, trusted media relationships and delivering client results. Together, we're creating an even stronger platform to help our clients influence conversations, build credibility, and drive growth."

TMG Brings Deep Tech and Broad Industry Experience to Clario Group

Founded by communications veteran Ted Miller, who has held leadership roles at Apple, Royal Caribbean, and Opera Software, TMG has established itself as a trusted strategic communications partner for startups, scale-ups, and established organizations seeking to elevate their visibility and influence. Rooted in Miami's thriving technology ecosystem and supported by a globally distributed team, TMG specializes in media relations, executive communications, thought leadership, content development, and strategic storytelling, across a wide range of industries — from consumer and B2B tech to AI, blockchain, gaming, sports, health & fitness, real estate, travel & hospitality, and education.

TMG roster of clients have included notable brands Niantic, NEX, Connectivity Standards Alliance, OfferPad, RapidSOS, RealPage, Drone Racing League, Axon, Aqara, Residio, Nanoleaf, Twelve South, Calcalist, Plume, InMobi Glance, Didomi Sourcepoint, Veea, JotForm, SignEasy, Spatial, and FreePower. TMG is also a leading voice and advocate for South Florida's growing technology ecosystem, working on campaigns across workforce development, education, government, and startup sectors.

"Joining Clario Group represents an exciting next chapter for our team," said Ted Miller, founder of Ted Miller Group. "Our clients will gain access to broader strategic resources and integrated expertise while continuing to receive the personalized service, senior-level counsel, deep creativity capabilities and results-driven approach that have defined our agency over the past seven years. We're excited to build on what we've created and help Clario Group continue to build a modern agency that is AI-native, client-centered and people-focused."

Ted will join Clario Group as Executive Vice President, Communications, and will be part of the firm's growing leadership team. Existing clients of both firms will continue working with their current teams while gaining access to expanded capabilities, deeper industry expertise, and additional strategic resources. The integration reflects Clario Group's ongoing commitment to providing clients with comprehensive communications solutions that combine business strategy, reputation management, and creative storytelling under one roof.

About Clario Group

Clario Group is a senior-driven global integrated strategic communications and advisory firm helping organizations adapt, grow, and lead. The firm combines strategic rigor, data-driven insights, and creative problem-solving to help leaders address business-critical challenges and protect corporate reputation. Supported by an AI-enabled backbone and guided by behavioral science, Clario delivers human-centered solutions that achieve measurable outcomes. The firm's inclusive culture of mentorship, collaboration, and accountability ensures excellence and impact at every level.

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www.clariogroup.com

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SOURCE Clario Group