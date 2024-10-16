Clarion Communications Completes Acquisition of IPitomy Communications

Combination Expands Compelling Cloud / UC and Managed Service Provider

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarion Communications, LLC ("Clarion") a leading cloud-based Unified Communications (UC) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) based in Atlanta, GA announced today that it has completed the acquisition of IPitomy Communications, LLC ("IPitomy"), an award-winning, cloud-based UC, Contact Center, and Managed Service Provider.

The combined company has operation centers in Florida and Georgia and serves as a single-source, UC / MSP, selling cloud-based voice, video, messaging, call center, ACD, SIP-trunk, broadband and other related services to small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers throughout the United States.

IPitomy brings significant revenue from multi-location enterprise and SMB customers to Clarion, improving scale and flexibility. The combined company will have more than 2,000 end-user customers and more than 200 Dealer sales agents throughout the United States. The senior leadership team has significant experience in managing high-growth enterprise and SMB companies, with expertise in supporting and enhancing a world-class UC / MSP platform.

"The completion of this acquisition marks another major milestone in Clarion's journey as a leading UC / MSP to business customers of all sizes. Together, Clarion and IPitomy are uniquely positioned to provide these services with increased scale and resources," said Vincent M. Oddo, President, CEO & Director of Clarion. "IPitomy will be managed by Joe Haines as President & CEO and together we welcome the IPitomy customers, employees, and Dealer sales agents and look forward to growing our business together."

"IPitomy is the latest in a long history of acquisitions that Clarion and its predecessor companies have completed over the past 20+ years," said Oddo. "The additional revenue scale, customer density, and product offerings allow us to meet the evolving needs of our customers. We also intend to pursue additional M&A growth through tuck-in acquisitions in this highly fragmented UC / MSP industry."

Clarion is a leading cloud-based Unified Communications and Managed Service Provider to SMB customers throughout the United States. Clarion provides cloud-based voice, contact center, broadband, and managed services. Clarion also has an expansive cloud-based network, experienced leadership, and support staff. For additional information about Clarion, please visit clarioncomm.com.

IPitomy is a premier cloud-based Unified Communications provider, founded in 2005, that sells proprietary telephony, call center, ACD, SIP trunking and related services to commercial customers throughout the United States. For additional information about IPitomy, please visit ipitomy.com.

