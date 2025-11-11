Clarios accelerates plans to build significant new U.S. Battery Recycling and Critical Mineral Processing capacity

Progresses previously announced $6 billion U.S. investment plan

GLENDALE, Wis., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarios today announced that it is accelerating multiple paths to grow its battery recycling and critical mineral processing capacity to meet future demand and secure essential supply chains, promoting national security, reinforcing U.S. energy independence, and protecting essential U.S. manufacturing:

Rapid Retooling of South Carolina Facility

Clarios plans to fast-track the restart of currently idled infrastructure at its Florence, South Carolina facility to quickly expand battery recycling capacity and add critical mineral processing capability. This existing site provides one of the fastest routes to scale and secure domestic capacity. With major infrastructure in place, the facility represents a unique opportunity to expand battery recycling in the U.S.

New U.S. State-of-the Art Greenfield Facility

Clarios is in the site selection and engineering phase for a planned state-of-the-art U.S. based battery recycling and critical mineral processing facility. This facility would represent a major investment in U.S.-based recovery and refining, creating a cornerstone for domestic supply chain resilience. Once operational, it will help ensure American capacity essential for growing demand and energy independence.

North American Capacity Expansion

To immediately increase U.S. available battery supply, Clarios is implementing A.I., automation, and capacity upgrades at its existing North American facilities in Mexico. These enhancements will increase throughput and efficiency, ensuring an increased flow of recycled critical materials to U.S. manufacturing sites, essential for the resilience of the North American supply chain.

Collectively, these initiatives would provide additional recycling capacity of up to 400,000 MT.

To complement these investments, Clarios will continue to evaluate opportunities to acquire existing battery recycling capacity.

Taken together, these initiatives will allow the company to further scale battery recycling, accelerating efforts to secure supply chains and meet growing demand.

This marks a significant step forward in Clarios' commitment to help advance American energy independence, support the circular economy, and ensure long-term access to essential materials for advanced energy storage technologies. These strategic initiatives are components of Clarios' $6 billion American Energy Manufacturing Strategy, announced earlier this year, which aims to advance American energy and critical mineral independence by strengthening the nation's critical supply of batteries essential to start every vehicle in the U.S. and would expand existing operations, build new facilities, unlock innovation and create American jobs.

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network. Clarios is owned by Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBUC, BBU; TSX: BBUC, BBU.UN) along with institutional partners of Brookfield Asset Management.

