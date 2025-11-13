Clarios Receives 2025 Vet's Ready Recognition by Hiring and Supporting Veterans

GLENDALE, Wis., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarios was among 25 employers in Wisconsin to be recognized as a Vets Ready Employer for 2025 by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD). The designation recognizes Wisconsin employers who employ and retain veterans through their hiring initiatives, employee support services and community involvement.

Clarios was awarded a gold certification in the large-sized business category.

Applicants are rated based on criteria including support for veterans in the workplace, such as available resources, training and work environment; hiring practices to prioritize veteran hires; and efforts to connect to the wider veteran community, including military families, service members and veterans.

"The unique experience and expertise that veterans bring to our organization is incredibly valuable," said Chief Human Resource Officer Beth Powers. "I am proud to know that our commitment to supporting veterans in building meaningful careers, where their military skills are recognized, nurtured, and celebrated, has earned this recognition. It not only reflects who we are and what we stand for as a company, but the intentionality behind serving those who served our country."

Barriers to employment exist in many forms for U.S. veterans, with underemployment being the most common. DWD and its Office of Veteran Employment Services (OVES) created the Vet's Ready program in 2020 to recognize employers who go above and beyond for veterans.

Earlier this year, Clarios joined the U.S. Department of Defense's Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP), reinforcing the company's ongoing commitment to supporting military families through meaningful career opportunities.

ABOUT VETS READY EMPLOYER INITIATIVE

The Vets Ready Employer Initiative encourages employers to build a support system within their workplace, hire and retain more veterans, and connect to veterans in the community and their families. Additional details about the Vets Ready Employer Initiative and how to apply are available online.

ABOUT CLARIOS

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network.

