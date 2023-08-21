Clarios appoints Helmut Zodl as new Chief Financial Officer

GLENDALE, Wis., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarios, a leader in low-voltage architecture and batteries for vehicles, is pleased to announce Helmut Zodl will join the company's leadership team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective Sept. 1, 2023. This appointment strengthens Clarios' financial leadership and strategic direction for future growth and success.

"We're thrilled to welcome Helmut as our new Chief Financial Officer at Clarios. His impressive track record and his international expertise in the automotive industry make him an outstanding candidate for this important role in our company," said Mark Wallace, President and Chief Executive Officer of Clarios. "Helmut will play a critical role in helping us achieve our financial and strategic goals and further strengthen the partnership with our investors. With his clear focus on sustainable growth and passion for innovative solutions, I'm confident he will make significant contributions to support our continued success."

Prior to joining Clarios, Helmut Zodl served as CFO at GE Healthcare. In this role he successfully led the spin-off of the company from its parent, listing GE Healthcare on NASDAQ. Before GE Healthcare, he worked in China as Group CFO for Midea, a global leader in air conditioning, white goods and industrial automation. Helmut is a member of the supervisory board of KUKA AG, where he serves as Chairman of the Audit Committee. His professional career also includes positions in Finance, IT and Strategy at companies such as Advance AutoParts, Lenovo, IBM and PWC.

Helmut is an Austrian native and his international experience includes assignments in France, Hong Kong, China, Brazil and the United States.

Helmut follows John DiBert, who left the position of Chief Financial Officer at Clarios in April 2023 to take up the role of CFO at Air Canada in his hometown of Montreal, Canada.

ABOUT CLARIOS:
Clarios is the world leader in advanced, low-voltage architecture and batteries, that power one in three vehicles globally. The company's 16,000 employees in over 100 countries, are focused on partnering with Aftermarket and OEM customers to deliver the systems, solutions and services to support the energy transition underway with vehicles. Clarios is committed to sustainability and operational excellence and currently recovers, recycles and reuses up to 99% of its battery materials. The company is a subsidiary of Brookfield Business Partners.

Media Contact:

Investor Contact:

Christian Riedel

Kathryn Campbell

Phone: +49 173 9975410

Phone: +1 414.412.2572

E-mail: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

