Clarios Chief Sustainability Officer Adam Muellerweiss Honored as a 2025 Wisconsin Titan 100 for Exemplary Leadership in Sustainability and Innovation

Muellerweiss recognized for leadership and influence as a strategic advisor, bridge builder, and change agent.

GLENDALE, Wis., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Muellerweiss, Chief Sustainability Officer for battery manufacturer Clarios, has been named to the 2025 Wisconsin Titan 100 list, marking the second year in a row that he has received this prestigious honor.

The Titan 100 awards recognize Wisconsin business leaders who demonstrate unparalleled leadership, forward-thinking vision, and a deep commitment to innovation and influence within their industries. The award celebrates Muellerweiss' strengths as a "strategic advisor, bridge builder, and change agent." As a key member of the Wisconsin business community, Clarios continues to lead in sustainability and innovation from its Glendale headquarters.

"Under Muellerweiss' leadership, Clarios has pioneered a circular economy model where 100% of products sold are recyclable. This approach minimizes waste, maximizes resource recovery, and underscores Clarios' commitment to sustainability," the award states.

Muellerweiss has also played a pivotal role in global sustainability efforts. He helped create the Global Battery Alliance, serving as a president of the Responsible Battery Coalition and testifying before the US Senate Energy Committee to advocate for a national battery economy. His leadership supports both global sustainability initiatives and local community efforts through programs like the Clarios Foundation, which has protected children's health and safety across 14 countries.

"As a leader, pushing boundaries and venturing into uncharted territory requires accountability, recognition for success, and strategies to mitigate risks, encouraging others to join," said Muellerweiss. Previously, he was recognized by Sustainability Magazine as a 2022 Top 100 Sustainability Leader.

