Clarios Secures Strategic Fleet Contract with Ruan

New partnership marks a milestone in Clarios' Connected Services expansion and supports Ruan's commitment to operational excellence and environmental responsibility.

GLENDALE, Wis., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarios, a global leader in advanced low-voltage battery technologies, today announced a partnership with Ruan Transportation Management Systems (Ruan), a leading transportation and logistics company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The agreement marks a significant milestone for Clarios Connected Services, with Ruan set to deploy Clarios' IdleLess™ solution in its fleet to reduce fuel consumption, avoid battery related downtime events, and support its long-term sustainability strategy.

Ruan, one of the largest private fleets in the U.S. with over 3,500 power units and 9,500 trailers, will begin deploying Clarios' IdleLess™ solution in strategic phases, with expansion planned alongside driver training programs to maximize idle reduction benefits and operational impact.

"This agreement reflects the growing demand for intelligent energy solutions in commercial transportation," said Cagatay Topcu, Vice President Connected Services at Clarios. "We're proud to partner with Ruan to support their operational goals and sustainability strategy through our Connected Services platform. Ruan is an industry leader in fleet technology adoption and our partnership has already enabled the development of solution enhancements, increasing value for fleet operators, maintenance managers, and drivers."

Technology That Drives Efficiency

Clarios Connected Services is a modular platform that uses real-time battery data, AI-powered analytics, and cloud-based monitoring to help fleets optimize energy usage and reduce operating costs. The IdleLess™ solution, selected by Ruan, monitors battery charge levels and sends alerts informing when to start or stop the engine to maintain optimal battery health. This reduces unnecessary idling, lowers fuel consumption, and extends battery life, all while maintaining cabin comfort and vehicle operational readiness.

By integrating IdleLess™ into its fleet operations, Ruan aims to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support its broader commitment to environmental stewardship. The solution not only helps lower fuel use and extend battery lifespan but also reduces maintenance-related waste—key factors in building cleaner, more efficient logistics operations.

Together, these solutions reflect Clarios' commitment to supporting transportation and logistics providers with intelligent energy systems that enhance fleet reliability, reduce operational costs, and enable future-ready vehicle architectures.

This collaboration builds on Clarios' proven ability to deliver customer value through platforms like the Clarios Power Management System (CPMS). Designed for software-defined vehicles, CPMS goes beyond battery generation to convert, distribute, stabilize, and monitor power across 12V and 48V systems – enabling smarter, safer, and more reliable low-voltage architectures.

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network.

About Ruan

Founded in 1932, Ruan is a family-owned transportation management company, providing Dedicated Contract Transportation, Managed Transportation, Value-Added Warehousing, and Brokerage Support Services. Ruan uses a comprehensive Megasafe Safety Program to guide training and overall field safety operations. Ruan proudly employs 5,000 team members in more than 300 operations nationwide. For more information about Ruan, visit www.ruan.com.

