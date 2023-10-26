CLARIOS WINS WORLD SUSTAINABILITY AWARDS' 'CIRCULAR ECONOMY AWARD' RECOGNIZING CLARIOS' BATTERY RECYCLING LEADERSHIP

GLENDALE, Wis., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarios, the global leader in low-voltage battery technologies essential for the future of transportation, is the 2023 winner of the World Sustainability Awards' "Circular Economy Award."

Clarios was one of 15 companies shortlisted for the award and the only automotive company to make the final round of consideration.

"We are proud of this recognition from the World Sustainability Awards and honored to be among many other industry leading companies striving to operate sustainably," Clarios President and CEO Mark Wallace said. "We look forward to continued collaboration with our customers, partners, suppliers, policymakers and other stakeholders to meet the ongoing challenge of building a sustainable future."

The "Circular Economy Award" was presented in Amsterdam Oct. 19 and accepted in person by Christian Rosenkranz, Clarios vice president, sustainability and corporate affairs EMEA.

The award recognizes businesses that are rethinking their operations and value chains "to bring about a more sustainable future," according to the World Sustainability Awards web site. "It demands the creation of 'loops' in which materials and products are continuously reused, recycled and retained. This category recognizes an organization that has gone above and beyond to help create this economy, making significant changes to how they run their business to do so."

Every hour of every day across its global system, Clarios collects and turns about 8,000 used batteries into new ones with the goal of ensuring all vehicle batteries are responsibly designed and can be economically and responsibly recovered and repurposed. Our products are designed so up to 99 percent of the battery materials can be responsibly recovered, recycled, and reused to make new batteries or other products. By using recycled materials in its batteries, Clarios uses 90 percent less energy and generates 90 percent less greenhouse gas emissions than those made with virgin materials.

This is not the first recognition the industry leader has received for its work in building the infrastructure necessary to standardize circular economies in the battery industry. The U.S. Department of Energy recognized Clarios in 2021 as a Phase II winner of its Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Prize. The company continues to apply the expertise of its people to identify solutions to the challenges that lie ahead for Li-Ion recycling and to supporting automakers as they focus on circularity for their new vehicles.

In 2017, Clarios founded the Responsible Battery Coalition and partnered with the World Economic Forum to form the Global Battery Alliance to expand and accelerate the circular economy for the batteries of today and tomorrow. These efforts have brought together governments, NGOs, leading companies and academics to advance the development of an increasingly sustainable and circular battery economy.

To learn more about Clarios' sustainability efforts, read the company's latest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report.

About Clarios: Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. We power progress through ever-smarter solutions for virtually every kind of vehicle. With 16,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous ESG focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. Clarios is committed to sustainability and operational excellence. We work to ensure up to 99% of battery materials are recovered, recycled and reused. Clarios is a Brookfield portfolio company.

