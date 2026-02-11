Clark Atlanta University Art Museum Prepares for "Uncommon Nature: The Abstractions of Freddie Styles"

Spring 2026 Exhibit Features Work of Georgia Native, Atlanta University Center Alum

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clark Atlanta University Art Museum (CAUAM) will open its spring exhibit, featuring the work of abstract artist Freddie Styles, on Thursday, February 12. The works will be on display until May 1 at the museum, located in Trevor Arnett Hall on the campus of Clark Atlanta University.

Born in 1944 in Madison, Georgia, Styles is one of the few surviving artists that competed in the Atlanta University Art Annuals Competition hosted by Atlanta University from 1942 to 1970. His abstract paintings and collages focus on nature and are noted for the connection between nature and creative expression.

"Freddie Styles' relationship to Clark Atlanta University' dates back to his participation in the Atlanta University Art Annuals," says Danille Taylor, Ph.D., CAUAM's executive director. "It is an honor to share his stunning work in this exhibition, which is a full retrospective from early sketches to the present abstracts. Freddie is an Atlanta treasure to be shared with the world."

Styles has served as an artist-in-residence at Clayton State University and Spelman College. He also served as gallery director and curator of City Gallery East, working closely with the City of Atlanta's Art-On-Loan Program. His work can be found in public and private collections, including the HIGH Museum, Atlanta, GA; MOCA/GA, Atlanta, GA; Spelman College Museum of Art, Atlanta, GA; Clark Atlanta University Collection, Atlanta, GA; The Saint Louis Museum, Saint Louis, MO; The Georgia Museum, Athens, GA; the Robert W Woodruff Library, AU Center, Atlanta, GA; Kerry and C Betty Davis Collection, Clarkston, GA; Kenneth and Cynthia Prince Collection, Stone Mountain, GA; the Paul Jones Collection, Atlanta, GA; the Brenda and Larry Thompson Collection, Chautauqua, NY, Washington, DC, Atlanta, GA, and Sea Island, GA; the University of Delaware; and the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa.

About Clark Atlanta University

Clark Atlanta University was formed in 1988 through the consolidation of Atlanta University (1865) and Clark College (1869), both historically Black institutions. CAU is a private, research-intensive institution offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees. The University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award the baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degrees. For more information, visit www.cau.edu.

